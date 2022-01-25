The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The tragic ritualization of antisemitism attack response in US Jewry - opinion

We will add the name of this town in Texas to the lexicon of antisemitism and the American-Jewish experience, and hope that a long time passes before we need to undergo all of this again. 

By SAMANTHA VINOKOR-MEINRATH
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 22:02
A MEMORIAL is set up outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh following the shooting in which 11 people were killed in October 2018. (photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)
A MEMORIAL is set up outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh following the shooting in which 11 people were killed in October 2018.
(photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)

Part of the beauty of Judaism is how it evolves over time to meet the changing, emerging needs of every new generation. 

For some, the core ancient ritual of the Seder has grown with the evolution of the Jewish people, with social justice themes permeating each step of the evening. For others, the process of immersing into the mikveh ritual bath]has grown from being a way to mark specific life transitions and cycles, to being a space to make the mundane sacred, to honor our health, our bodies and our relationships, and to make meaning in the water. 

And sometimes, new rituals pop up – bat mitzvah, confirmation, simhat habat – giving space for new affirmations of the Jewish experience.

Then there are the rituals no one wants to take part in. On January 15, like too many of us, I participated in many of those. I got “the call.” The call from my husband, followed by the call from my brother, making sure I knew that something, some new tragedy, was playing out for the Jewish people.

We did not know where it was happening at first, but thanks to social media, the details came in fast and furious, and so too did the familiar instinctive responses:

Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA) Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)
  1. Google the synagogue in question – do I know anyone who goes there?
  2. Facebook stalk the rabbi – do we have friends in common? Who do I need to reach out to?
  3. Start texting – I am responsible for making sure my mom is informed about global events besetting the Jewish people, and I want to check in with my fellow educator friends, and to do a wellness check on a few clergy members who I love.
  4. Refresh newsfeeds for more information (repeat throughout the day).
  5. Figure out what to say on social media – how can I add my voice to the growing cacophony in a meaningful way?

Rituals no one wants to take on. Things no one should ever get used to but that have become a hallmark of the American-Jewish experience. Particularly as a Jewish educator, the reality of each antisemitic hate crime shatters my illusions anew. Like many, I am reconfronted with challenge upon challenge. 

How can I reassure my learners and colleagues that they are safe in Jewish spaces, despite growing evidence to the contrary? 

Is the best next step to reconfigure content and focus on empowering learners to respond to and process antisemitism, or is that “letting them win,” and the sacred work of educating future generations of Jewish leaders in the beauty of our tradition should continue unobstructed?

Should we keep thanking law enforcement officials for all that they did to deescalate the situation in Colleyville, or is it time to call out the FBI special agent who implied that this was not an attack on the Jewish community?

The work of Jewish education, by its nature, is the work of “yes, and.” We go above and beyond. We allow boundaries to be fluid, working longer hours when called upon, giving of ourselves and our families and our tables and even our emotional and mental wellbeing.

Many of us see this work as sacred and are called to give our full selves to it. But we did not sign up for that gift to include our physical safety.

Stepping into a Jewish space should not require a faith leader who, in addition to pastoral care training and knowledge of rabbinic texts, needs to be trained in how to throw a chair at a would-be assailant to save lives.

It should not be surprising to other members of other faiths that to be in Jewish spaces in 2022 is to have security protocols in place, to have a presence of armed guards and to do the work of self-preservation, because we know these norms all too well. 

We also know what too-often comes after an attack like this. Gaslighting, questions of whether we as Jews are “really” victims, desperately hoping that those who we know and respect are showing up as allies instead of joining the deafening silence of too many.

We are shattered, we are resigned, we are called upon to move forward. Just as we did after Charlottesville, after Pittsburgh, after Poway, we will find our new rituals. We will send love to Colleyville, we will check on each other and say thank you anew to our security guards and clergy, and we will absorb this new pain and carry it with us as we recalibrate to the newest new normal.

We will add the name of this town in Texas to the lexicon of antisemitism and the American-Jewish experience, and hope that a long time passes before we need to undergo all of this again. 

But we’ll be prepared for when we do, and in the meantime, we will continue to plant the seeds of a better tomorrow that we strive for in our learners. We will focus on the rituals of living Jewishly, carrying this identity proudly, and will care for our communities, and hopefully ourselves, holding each moment just a little more precious. 

The writer is senior director of Knowledge, Ideas and Learning at The Jewish Education Project.



Tags American Jewry antisemitism Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by