Whoopi Goldberg should be suspended from ABC for good - opinion

Every time I think there is nothing left the progressive liberals in America can say to shock me, they prove me wrong.

On a recent episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that the Holocaust and the Nazi atrocities against the Jews was not about racism but rather about two groups of white people.

I am not sure where to start, but let me first say that the liberals in America are showing their true colors once again.

At the very core of their dogma on racism is that to be a racist one must be white and the hatred must be directed against a Black or brown person. A Black person shouting I hate white people is not a racist according to liberals, rather someone just expressing his or her frustration of oppression.

Another foundation of the liberal dogma is that white people cannot be the target of racism because they are all the benefactors of white privilege. I’m curious what Goldberg would say about the white privilege my father had when the Nazis pushed his father against a wall, shot him and then deported my father to Auschwitz to be exterminated at the age of seven years old?

Entrance gate at Auschwitz concentration camp (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Specifically regarding Jews, are we a race or a religion? Adolf Hitler was clear in his belief that the Jews are a race where he wrote in Mein Kampf “Is not their very existence founded on one great lie, namely, that they are a religious community; whereas, in reality they are a race.” Clearly Nazi racism wasn’t limited to Jews. Anyone who didn’t fall into the racially pure description of the master race was considered to be racially inferior. One just needs look at the racial tests the Nazis used to determine if a person was part of the master race or not. Things like the shape of one’s nose, the size and shape of their skull or the color of their eyes… are these not the most simple and basic definitions of racism?

And I wonder if Goldberg has ever seen a Jew from Morocco, Yemen or Ethiopia? I guess according to Goldberg, exterminating white Ashkenazi Jews was simply white-on-white violence, but exterminating Jews from North Africa would be considered actual racism due to the color of their skin. How utterly absurd!

And let’s not forget, this is from the same group of liberals that think teaching 2+2=4 in our public schools should be considered racist. I would point to the May 18, 2021, Wall Street Journal article titled “California Leftists Try to Cancel Math Class” as one of many examples of the liberal left’s extreme ideology.

Goldberg said what she said and if one watches the clip from the show, she was emphatic in defending her position on-air. It was only after the public outcry reached a fevered pitch that she publicly apologized, an apology that rings hollow in my opinion. After all, what Goldberg showed us is that, according to the liberal left, exterminating Jews is not racist, but teaching kids simple math is. Thank you Goldberg for exposing the truth about the progressive liberal dogma.

So, what did ABC decide to do? They gave Goldberg a two-week vacation from the show. Had this been a conservative or Republican, social media would have been ignited in anger by progressives and ABC would have fired her within 24 hours. ABC should hold Goldberg accountable for her inexcusable point of view and make her suspension permanent.

The writer is the son and grandson of Holocaust victims and survivors. As well, he has served four Israeli prime ministers including as chief of staff to Benjamin Netanyahu. He is currently a managing director at Actum LLC.