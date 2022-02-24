The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Finding happiness in the months of Adar - opinion

Can we be commanded to be happy? Is happiness a state of mind that is divinely imposed upon us – with or without our consent – or is there some secret to attaining this gift of joy?

By STEWART WEISS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 16:31

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 16:32
Simha is something we earn due to our own efforts. (photo credit: Yuyeung Lau/Unsplash)
Simha is something we earn due to our own efforts.
(photo credit: Yuyeung Lau/Unsplash)

Can happiness be legislated?

We are now smack-dab in the middle of the Adars, volume I and volume II of this unusual final month that occurs seven times during each 19-year cycle, what we call the Jewish leap year.

Adar is considered the most joyous month in the Hebrew calendar; its motto is, “When Adar comes, happiness abounds.” Perhaps this is because it concludes our biblical year, and so we can bless the fact that we have survived to celebrate yet another birthday.

Or perhaps it is because Adar contains within it the festival of Purim, the most raucous of all our holidays, characterized by masquerade parties, over-the-top banquets and even semi-obligatory inebriation. Mordecai’s exuberant proclamation at the close of Megillat Esther, “For the Jews there was light and gladness, joy and honor,” best sums up Purim’s celebratory mood.

BUT CAN we be commanded to be happy? Is happiness a state of mind that is divinely imposed upon us – with or without our consent – or is there some secret to attaining this gift of joy?

Smile 370 (credit: MCT)Smile 370 (credit: MCT)

The answer – in typical Jewish fashion – is yes, both are true. Simha is bestowed to us as a spiritual imperative, but it is also something we earn due to our own efforts.

The rabbis wisely include joy as a necessary component of Jewish life. They understand that Jewish life may never be a stress-free or danger-free nirvana; there will always be some dark cloud that threatens to envelop us, some disaster – or presumed disaster – just around the corner. And so they insist that at least some of our days be tinged with positivity and optimism.

They therefore declare that every Shabbat should include the component of oneg Shabbat, the joy of Shabbat; and every festival must contain the element of simhat yom tov.

This may be achieved in numerous ways: Food, of course, is central, and so meals on these days should create the mood and ambience of a special occasion. Wine should flow, at least three meals must be served (many add a fourth on Saturday night, the melaveh malka), and the quality of the menu should clearly outshine that of the weekdays.

Indeed, many people would save their pennies to buy delicacies like fish or beef reserved only for Shabbat and hag, and even to this day there are many observant Jews who will not eat meat meals after Wednesday, so as to build anticipation for the holy day.

Clothes also set the mood, and we save our “Sunday best” for Shabbat and hag. This is particularly essential for our wives and our daughters – who certainly look better dressed up than we men do! – and so the holidays of Passover, Shavuot, Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot customarily include purchasing new clothes for the ladies, upon which they can pronounce the sheheheyanu blessing. Children are not left out, either; special candies and treats should also uplift their spirits.

All these various things serve to fulfill the biblical imperative “v’samahta b’hagecha,” you must rejoice in your holidays. The underlying idea is that people cannot fully connect to God while in a state of sadness or vexation; unless we are at peace with ourselves and reasonably satisfied with our lot in life, we cannot fully commune with our Creator, and be whole.

The Talmud says that the Shechina – God’s presence on earth – can rest only upon one who is filled with simha. That is why the prophets would calm themselves and meditate, often to the sound of soothing music, in order to “get in the mood” before attempting to receive a Divine message. In fact, the rabbis advised that one should avoid praying while in sorrow or anger, for those emotions run counter to our belief that all things emanate from God, ultimately for the good.

There is also a concept of simha shel mitzvah, the joy that derives from aligning with God’s will and following His path. This sensation can be felt when we study the Torah and marvel at its ultimate wisdom; or when we fulfill a commandment, such as observing Shabbat or participating in a Passover Seder, when we feel as if we are rising above our mortal selves and partnering with the Almighty.

It can even transcend anxious moments and turn pain into pleasure, as when we experience joy at a brit milah, even as our baby’s blood flows; at a child’s wedding, even when we know that our children are leaving home to start their own journeys; and at the conclusion of Yom Kippur prayers, when our exhilaration overwhelms our hunger and we sense our blessed release from our transgressions.

And so Rabbi Nahman of Breslov famously declared, ”Mitzvah gedola lih’yot b’simha tamid,” it is a great mitzvah to always be happy, with some reversing the sentence to read, “It is a great joy to always be involved in mitzvot.”

Maimonides wrote, in fact, that it is a sin not to be happy, quoting the verse in Deuteronomy 28 that tragedy and curses came upon the Jewish people “because you did not serve God with joy, when your lives were abundant.”

Perhaps the greatest expression of this mitzvah-simha duality comes when we share our joy with others, for when we bring happiness to someone else, we are truly godlike, emulating the God who bestows gifts on his creations in a thousand different ways.

Indeed, the rabbis rule that while there are several mitzvot that are commanded on Purim, such as hearing the Book of Esther read or participating in a feast, the most important one of all is matanot l’evyonim, the giving of gifts to the poor. Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks writes that “simha and sharing are inextricably connected”; Rabbi Nahman likens the act of giving to a host at a wedding who pulls a hesitant outsider into the circle of dancing, giving him a feeling of honor that lifts his spirits and raises his self-esteem.

In these semiannual leap years, we are blessed with a double dose of opportunity, 60 days rather than the usual 30, to surround ourselves with an extra measure of joy, to refrain from thinking only about the troubles in Eastern Europe, the COVID crisis or the rising cost of commodities.

For at least some of these twin months of Adar, don’t worry – be happy! ■

The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. [email protected]



Tags Judaism purim happiness Happy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by