The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jerusalem Dance Festival on the way

The UMA Jerusalem Dance Festival will be held during Passover, April 18-20, at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 17:27
Jerusalem Dance Theater (photo credit: KFIR BOLUTIN)
Jerusalem Dance Theater
(photo credit: KFIR BOLUTIN)

The UMA Jerusalem Dance Festival will be held during Passover, April 18-20, at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. The festival is a collaborative initiative of the ICC and the Jerusalem Municipality.

As part of the festival, the halls and public areas in the ICC will offer performances by leading local dance troupes. These include the “360°” performance by choreographer Rami Be’er’s Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company; a studio performance by the Fresco dance troupe; a classical ballet class and a repertoire workshop, including a conversation and opportunity to meet the dancers.

The festival will also feature Noa Nevé, who has a solo role in Broadway’s Aida and had performed in the Tony award-winning musical Fosse when she was only 17.

Nevé, who is arriving from Los Angeles, will conduct an international musical and movement workshop experience in which she will share her rich talents.



Tags Jerusalem culture Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by