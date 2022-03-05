Jerusalem Dance Festival on the way

The UMA Jerusalem Dance Festival will be held during Passover, April 18-20, at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. The festival is a collaborative initiative of the ICC and the Jerusalem Municipality.

As part of the festival, the halls and public areas in the ICC will offer performances by leading local dance troupes. These include the “360°” performance by choreographer Rami Be’er’s Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company; a studio performance by the Fresco dance troupe; a classical ballet class and a repertoire workshop, including a conversation and opportunity to meet the dancers.

The festival will also feature Noa Nevé, who has a solo role in Broadway’s Aida and had performed in the Tony award-winning musical Fosse when she was only 17.

Nevé, who is arriving from Los Angeles, will conduct an international musical and movement workshop experience in which she will share her rich talents.