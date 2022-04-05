The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How a family was saved thanks to the Abraham Accords - opinion

The Samuel family was in danger of being deported from Dubai to Pakistan where they would be persecuted for their Judaism.

By JOAN, DON SHRENSKY
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 21:35
FALAK, SAJID, Farah, Parker and Charrish (left to right) pose in this photo in front of the Western Wall. (photo credit: DON SHRENSKY)
FALAK, SAJID, Farah, Parker and Charrish (left to right) pose in this photo in front of the Western Wall.
(photo credit: DON SHRENSKY)

There is a tradition in Judaism that Tuesday is a lucky day. In Genesis, God blesses each day. He saw that what He had created was good. But on the third day, he blessed the day twice. Hence, Don’s parents always moved homes on a Tuesday and we continued the tradition in our family. 

On Tuesday, 29 March, FlyDubai Flight 1627 arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport at 11:23 p.m. with the Samuel family – mother, Farah; father, Sajid; 17-year-old Falak; 15-year-old Charrish; and 13-year-old Parker. This was their lucky day.

In our Op-Ed of 6 March, “Save a practicing Jewish family from being deported to Pakistan,” we reported that this family was stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, without any hope of getting to Israel. Six months earlier, they had fled Pakistan, where they were being persecuted for practicing Judaism. 

This is a Purim story for our time. The Megillah (Book of Esther) relies on precipitating events (e.g. Vashti must be eliminated and replaced as Queen) and a palace insider (Esther). Our story has a similar plot.

The precipitating event in our story is the Abraham Accords. Without them, there would not have been an Israeli Consulate in Dubai to issue Israel tourist visas to the Family. Our palace insider is Moshe Feiglin, who read our Jerusalem Post op-ed article and was moved to do something about it. He managed to convince the powers that be to arrange for the tourist visas to be issued, which they were on Thursday, 24 March. That day we received WhatsApp messages from the children declaring that they were coming home.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Consulate in Dubai, on June 30, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Consulate in Dubai, on June 30, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

Once Moshe Feiglin indicated to us that it was a strong possibility that the visas would be issued, we contacted Mark Feldman of Diesenhaus Tour Company. He worked with us and the family for a week. Due to the unusual circumstances, it was a rollercoaster week. For example, the tickets were booked and canceled twice.

Under current travel restrictions, the family had to get PCR tests within 72 hours of their flight. The visas were issued Thursday, but due to a holiday in the UAE, testing facilities were officially closed that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The family arranged with a doctor to get the tests at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mark would not book the flight until we knew the results were negative. The results came in Monday morning. Fortunately, all five of the family were negative.

In addition, the family had to fill out an Israel entry form with a health declaration and submit it within 48 hours of their flight. This form is done online. However, the family was experiencing Internet problems that Monday. They finally managed to complete the form but on Tuesday they could not get the completed form to appear on anyone’s cellphone. The form had to be presented at the Dubai airport before boarding the plane. They called the Israel Consulate in Dubai, but in spite of them trying, they could not restore the link to the completed form. Eventually, an aide to Moshe Feiglin had to complete the form online from the beginning, while on the telephone with Farah.

The family is staying with us for a week. Afterward, a wonderful woman in the Gush has graciously agreed to have the family stay with her until Shavuot. Of course, the family would like to eventually have an apartment of their own.

THIS IS an amazing family. During the six days (as we write this) that they have so far stayed in our apartment, we have not heard one word of discontent. The three children play and talk among themselves without any fighting. Also, the interaction between all members of the family, parents and children is something to behold and learn.

All members of the family desperately want to be Jewish. As we reported in our March 6 op-ed article, they are not halachically Jewish. Farah traces her Judaism through her father, who traces his Judaism through his maternal grandmother. He was locally known in Karachi, Pakistan as The Jew.

He has a PhD in metallurgy and was vocal in his belief in Judaism. It was not unusual for him to confront a Catholic priest and challenge his belief that his religion is the true religion. The family had to restrain him from such confrontations.

Farah grew up following her father’s Judaism, while her sister followed their mother’s Catholicism. Her father believed without a doubt that one day Farah and her family would get to Israel.

Since 2013, the family has been learning about Judaism online, with an eye toward an Orthodox conversion, with Chabad rabbis and an Israeli conversion teacher. At the same time, Farah and Sajid organized other like-minded people into the local B’nai Noah Community, eventually growing to over 300 adults and children, celebrating Shabbat and Jewish holidays together.

We were shown notebooks, written by Farah, with various brachot for each occasion and step-by-step procedures for such occasions as Shabbat Kiddush (Friday night and Saturday morning) and Havdalah. We observed them saying the “Shema” (albeit a shortened version) each morning and evening. They also say the morning brachot for when arising in the morning, washing the hands, after going to the toilet and so on.

Because they are so eager to learn, on Shabbat I showed both Sajid and Farrah how to daven the “Shemoneh Esrei” prayers in English. They both stood on our patio reading the prayers intently. What really got me was observing Sajid shuckel back and forth. I asked him if he was aware of doing it and, if so, where he learned to do it. He said he learned it from his father-in-law.

We took the family to the Western Wall. It was the first place they wanted to go. Don took the males to one side while Joan took the females to the other side. They stood with heads leaning on the wall for over 10 minutes. When they finished and turned away, all eyes were wet.

We got the family to Israel on tourist visas, but we will be working to keep them here. They want to complete the conversion process, get the children back in school and start working (they have not worked for the past three to four years due to persecution in Pakistan).

The family needs help with many things, including housing after Shavuot, medical insurance, transportation, conversion courses and private Ulpan. As tourists they are not entitled to government assistance.

Don is a retired US/Israel CPA and Joan is founder and former director of Mercaz Harmony.



Tags Dubai jews Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by