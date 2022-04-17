The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The story of Unilever’s war on the Jewish state - opinion

If the capture of Unilever by antisemitic radicals is allowed to stand, we can assume that many similarly placed companies will bow to the pressure.

By JACOB BAIME
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 20:33
THE UNILEVER LOGO is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
THE UNILEVER LOGO is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

As states such as North Carolina consider withdrawing public pension funds from Unilever and its subsidiaries over its de facto boycott of Israel, it is time to review the story of Unilever’s divestment from Israel.

On July 19, 2021, Ben & Jerry’s abruptly informed its Israeli distributor and manufacturer of nearly 35 years, American Quality Products, by letter that they would not continue the agreement past December 31, 2022, effectively ending their presence in the State of Israel

Ben & Jerry’s and parent company, Unilever, took this action at the behest of antisemitic activists who seek to denormalize Israel. 

Until recently, though, Ben & Jerry’s continued to do business in Russia; they continue to sell in the occupied Crimean peninsula, which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. In fact, on February 6, on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ben and Jerry’s pushed out a bizarre tweet blaming the United States for inflaming tensions with Russia by sending peacekeeping troops to Europe. On March 8, 2022, Unilever announced that it would halt all operations in Ukraine, while only halting imports and exports into Russia, but “will continue to supply our everyday essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country.”

Other nations with atrocious human rights records where Ben and Jerry’s continues to do business include Syria, Iran and China. The company also sells in other disputed and heavily oppressed territories, including Tibet, Western Sahara and Kashmir. Only the Jewish state has been singled out for boycott.

WHILE BEN & JERRY’S may only be boycotting east Jerusalem and the West Bank, in the ostensible hope that it will lead to an equitable solution for both sides, this partial boycott of Israel is of no interest to the BDS leadership. (credit: FLASH90)WHILE BEN & JERRY’S may only be boycotting east Jerusalem and the West Bank, in the ostensible hope that it will lead to an equitable solution for both sides, this partial boycott of Israel is of no interest to the BDS leadership. (credit: FLASH90)

While Unilever couched its pressure campaign in terms of attempting to restrict sales only to Israeli territory from before the 1967 Six Day War, they did so in perfect awareness that this would violate their commitments. The move violates Unilever’s operating agreement with Avi Zinger, Israeli and US law, including the US Export Control Reform Act of 2018, which prohibits companies and individuals from refusing or agreeing to refuse to do business for boycott-related reasons.

Many Palestinians shop at the supermarkets and mini-markets to which Zinger distributes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This is why Palestinian human rights activist Bassam Eid has filed an action with the New York State Division of Human Rights, explaining that Unilever’s decision will harm Palestinians.

There is a great irony in Unilever’s decision to target Zinger, who over many years has initiated and supported projects that promote coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians and provide educational and occupational opportunities to disadvantaged communities, including Palestinians. Zinger’s social mission projects include Fruits of Peace, a project initiated by Zinger to strengthen economic cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians by developing new Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors using ingredients sourced from Palestinian farmers.

He has also sponsored Jordan River Village, an overnight camp and retreat center in the Middle East where Israeli and Palestinian children living with serious illnesses participate together. Other programs supported by Zinger include Kids4Peace, a global movement of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim youth dedicated to ending conflict and inspiring hope in divided societies worldwide, and Seeds of Peace, an organization that promotes coexistence between Israeli and Palestinian students.

Zinger and his company, AQP, employ newly arrived immigrants struggling to learn Hebrew, refugees from African countries like Sudan, LGBTQ+ refugees and disabled individuals. These workers will be unemployed if the business shuts down. Because of their circumstances, they will be hard-pressed or unable to find new jobs adequate to support themselves and their families.

The costs of Unilever’s destructive campaign must be maximized so that other companies do not follow suit. Zinger has filed for an injunction against Unilever and its subsidiaries in federal court in New Jersey, where Unilever’s US affiliate is based. Furthermore, several US states, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and Texas, have divested hundreds of millions of dollars from Unilever because the move violated state anti-boycott laws. The company’s stock has dropped 25% since the announcement of their boycott, while the broader market is at nearly the same level. In March, Colorado became the latest state to divest shares of Unilever from its pension funds, in this case over $42 million.

Now, North Carolina is considering invoking its own state BDS legislation passed by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in both chambers in 2017. For the time being, the State Treasurer Dale Folwell has determined that the time for withdrawing pension funds – valued at $62.9 million - is not yet ripe. Instead, North Carolina will wait until the end of the year to see whether Ben and Jerry’s follows through with ending Zinger’s contract or whether other events intervene; Treasurer Folwell has promised to reevaluate at the end of the year. 

As he considers events over the coming months, he should heed the words of North Carolina’s Senator Thom Tillis, who noted that “while Ben & Jerry’s boycotts our ally Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, its parent company Unilever recently invested $112 million in an ice cream factory in Communist China, where the regime forces Uighur Muslims into concentration camps.”

If the capture of Unilever by antisemitic radicals is allowed to stand, we can assume that many similarly placed companies will bow to pressure and attempt to join in the economic strangulation of the world’s only Jewish state. Supporters of Israel and democracy must stand firm and insist that Unilever stop using ice cream as a cruel means of economic warfare that punishes the very people this boycott purports to help.

The writer is chief executive officer of the Israel on Campus Coalition.



Tags Israel bds Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement North Carolina Ben & Jerry's Unilever
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by