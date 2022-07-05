The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel decided to limit refugee employment. Why should we care? - opinion

As of October this year, in 17 major cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Eilat, and others, African refugees would be barred from working outside of five approved industries.

By OR MOR-YOSEF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 16:33

Updated: JULY 5, 2022 17:28
A JOB TRAINING program is held for refugees, in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: ARDC)
A JOB TRAINING program is held for refugees, in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: ARDC)

Between the US Supreme Court decision on abortion and a new prime minister coming into office in Israel, one could easily miss the Israeli Ministry of Interior’s decision last week to limit employment of African refugees. Announced on Thursday, the decision states, in short, that as of October this year, in 17 major cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Eilat, and others, African refugees would be barred from working outside of five approved industries.

Namely, in these cities, African refugees would not be able to work outside construction, agriculture, hospitality, nursing, and the restaurant industry. While this policy will not affect most Israelis, it could be a major blow to a generation of young immigrants struggling to break through the barriers of their status.

This takes me to my own family’s immigrant experience as recalled by my grandmother. When my grandmother left Casablanca to arrive with her family in Beit Shemesh in the early Fifties, there was not enough work to meet the employment needs of the many new immigrants from Morocco and elsewhere who left what they believed to be a potentially hostile home. My grandmother tells me that her father, Abraham, received a work slip that was shared between family members.

Every day another family member used the slip to get work as there was not enough work to go around. What kind of work did they engage in? It was the public work kind, the kind that isn’t really needed but is good for controlling unemployment, the digging and moving of dirt, and the clearing of forests and roads. It was this backbreaking work that occupied both my grandfathers from their early twenties until retirement. It was work that my great grandfather Abraham could not bear.

He gave up his small business as a spice merchant upon moving to Israel and is said to have died of heartbreak and disillusion at the age of 54 when he realized there was no market for spices in the then austerity-period Beit Shemesh. But for my grandfathers, working as laborers in JNF forests was the only option. They worked in the forests their whole lives knowing that their children and children’s children would have it different. And they did. It only took a generation for my parents to acquire master’s degrees and white-collar jobs and move to a stone-covered cottage in Modi’in.

The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash) The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash)

Things have changed, but not Israel's immigration law

Israel’s immigration law was written in the fifties at the time my grandparents arrived in Beit Shemesh when there was not enough work to go around. Many things have since changed. The demand for employees is greater than job seekers in almost every sector. This is evident in the choice to permit refugee employment in high-demand industries. Unfortunately, these don’t leave people with many options.

What saddens me most about this decision is the message it sends to the youth, those in their twenties who just graduated from high school and are looking toward their future. This decision says to young refugees: you will remain in your place. You will not be a scientist, a researcher, or a paralegal.

Even if this policy is not likely to last, there is a threat, I fear, that it will nurture new forms of animosity towards Israel among those who could have been Israel’s finest ambassadors. I am thinking of that budding cohort of young bright Hebrew-speaking Africans who were raised on the tenets of Israeli education, suckled on every marrow of the Israeli ethos, from Holocaust memorial to Hanukkah, and are now arriving in droves in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver.

How do we want them to speak of the Israel they had left behind?

As a Zionist, I am heartbroken by the missed opportunity. These young men and women could have relayed a completely different message in their Sabra-like perfect Hebrew. They could have said: Israel was good to us; it gave us education; it gave us a profession. I hope it is not too late to turn the tide.

I want to try to end on a positive note. I want to propose that perhaps this policy change only emphasizes that the hope for refugees lies in innovation. Perhaps the way forward for refugees lies in the digital economy, or in blockchain technologies, fintech, and cryptographic currencies. Which professions can one work in that are not location-specific? Which professions can withstand unexpected policy changes? How can one get paid if one works from Israel remotely for a company in the US or Kenya?

These are the questions I would ask myself if I were a refugee in Israel today looking to the future. I hope these are questions that innovation has answers to, and I know that I want to be a part of these answers.

The writer is the CEO of ARDC Israel, and a humanitarian worker who has worked in refugee settings for the past eight years in Israel and in East Africa.



Tags refugees business africa refugees in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by