Yair Lapid to be sworn in as interim prime minister at midnight

Before the ceremony of Lapid's transition to prime minister, the Yesh Atid leader paid a visit to Yad Vashem.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 14:25

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 14:35
Bennett, Lapid and their families participated in a small ceremony for Lapid's transition to prime minister. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Bennett, Lapid and their families participated in a small ceremony for Lapid's transition to prime minister.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Yair Lapid will be been sworn in as interim prime minister at midnight, replacing Naftali Bennett, who also said that he would not be running in the next elections on November 1.

Bennett, Lapid and their families participated in a small ceremony for Lapid's transition to prime minister. Before the ceremony, Lapid also paid a visit to Yad Vashem.

"Yair, I'm handing you the stick," Bennett told Lapid. "This country and this position do not belong to any one person. We're doing this together and now it's your time."

The Knesset dispersed a few hours earlier the same day with a 92-0 vote.

When Knesset Speaker Miki Levy announced the dissolution of the 24th Knesset, Bennett rose from his chair and signaled incoming Prime Minister Lapid that he would be replaced. The two are expected to sit down for a long conversation in which they will discuss the overlap between them, Ynet reported.

On Tuesday, Lapid will make his first political trip abroad as Prime Minister to France, and will meet with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron. He will also host US President Joe Biden in his visit to Israel.

Bennett and his family June 30, 2022. (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO) Bennett and his family June 30, 2022. (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)

This ceremony will make Lapid the 14th Prime Minister of Israel.



