The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

'Realists' were wrong on Russia and they are wrong on Palestine - opinion

I have yet to hear a single voice emanating from the realist or any other school of thought in international relations theory that Israel needs to achieve a win or not be humiliated.

By PNINA SHUKER
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 21:35

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2022 21:36
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Foreign policy realists have recently found a new panacea to the world’s problems, let aggressive and autocratic nations win. This idea was well encapsulated in a tweet by Harvard Professor Steven Pinker, when he suggested: “A bold idea: NATO offers to withdraw nukes from Europe (militarily useless, ineffective deterrents as we’ve just seen and recklessly dangerous) in return for ending the invasion. Putin gets a win, which costs us nothing worth having.”

A more sophisticated version was enunciated by French President Emmanuel Macron a few weeks ago when he declared: “We must not humiliate Russia.” The bottom line to this vacuous strategy is to ensure that the more bellicose a nation is the more it must be appeased with something akin to a victory.

It is precisely this line of thinking that has surrounded the endless Western concessions to Iran during the lead-up to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015. Nevertheless, this line of thinking rarely seems to extend to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians.

Despite Israel agreeing to continually cede land and assets, the rapacious hunger of the Palestinians egged on by many in the West for more is rarely satiated. The very same realists have never said that Israel must be allowed to win or not be humiliated. On the contrary, Israel is constantly and consistently held back by voices in the West who prevent Palestinian violent rejectionism from being defeated.

PALESTINIANS CLASH with PA security forces during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, in Ramallah, last year. (credit: FLASH90) PALESTINIANS CLASH with PA security forces during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, in Ramallah, last year. (credit: FLASH90)

When it comes to Israel, all bets are off

These philosophical contortions demonstrate, once again, that when it comes to Israel, all bets are off. The realists claim that, regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the best way to arrive at honest negotiations and a cessation of hostilities is by ceding to Russian demands. They understand that, as the aggressor, Russia must be the one that decides the war is over and they will only be able to do so once it has attained some tangible results.

While this view is morally repugnant and will merely embolden autocrats worldwide to start wars, it has a certain amount of cold logic to it. However, when the same logic is applied to the Israel-Palestinian conflict it falls down.

It was the Palestinians who started in the conflict over a 100 years ago, with the express aim of preventing a Jewish state from being formed on a centimeter of land and despite Zionism’s success in reestablishing Jewish sovereignty in its indigenous and ancestral homeland, the Palestinian war aims remain the same.

THAT IS why they refused all the countless overly generous offers of statehood and an end to conflict. They did not want a win unless it was total victory, meaning an end to the national homeland of the Jewish people. On the other hand, despite Israel agreeing to most if not all the Palestinian publicly declared and ostensible demands, the realists back the violent rejectionists until they extract enough to endanger Israel.

I have yet to hear a single voice emanating from the realist or any other school of thought in international relations theory that Israel needs to achieve a win or not be humiliated.

Attempts to humiliate the Jewish state are boundless in the international arena, with international institutions and NGOs relentless in their delegitimization of Israel’s right to exist. It is possibly this very reason why one of the most overused talking points by foreign leaders as a concession to Israel is backing its right-to-exist terminology never used for any other nation on earth.

The perpetual double act of NGOs stating Israel has no right to exist, while global leaders claim that it does, is seen as the greatest concession of the international community towards Israel. It is as if with this mere declaratory statement, Israel should then be expected to take steps that will eventually bring about its downfall. This is not a win for Israel and the Oslo process should have ensured that any such realist sympathies in Israeli decision-making are banished.

Israel has witnessed and experienced enough to amply demonstrate that there is only one win that can ensure its continued existence, and that is by ensuring Palestinian violent rejectionism is defeated, not compromised or allowed its own win, but utterly demoralized to the point where its war aims of ending Jewish sovereignty are consigned to the dustbin of history. Once this happens, negotiation, and even compromise and concessions can happen. 

This is what the realists of the world should be pushing for because the Palestinian pursuit of power at the cost of Israel is one that continues to fan the flames of conflict. Theirs is a zero-sum game and thus, cannot be appeased.

It is time that the realists accept reality because they are getting it wrong on Russian aggression, and more importantly for us, getting it wrong on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, ensuring more conflict and bloodshed awaits.

The writer is a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Political Science, Government and International Affairs at Tel Aviv University, and deputy editor for The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune.



Tags Israel Iran Russia Vladimir Putin Israeli Palestinian Conflict Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by