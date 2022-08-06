The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

AIPAC’s decision to enter fray of partisan politics will come at a price - editorial

Supporting some candidates over others will make it harder to keep both sides of the aisle happy.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 17:28
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Last year, AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobby group, surprised political observers when it announced the establishment of two new PACs that would allow it to directly fund political campaigns.

It was a major shift for the storied organization that until now had refrained from directly supporting specific politicians in order to try and retain the delicate balance of bipartisan support for Israel.

As anyone who has attended an AIPAC event, bipartisanship was always considered something of a holy word based on the premise that the pendulum always swings back and forth in order to ensure that continuous administrations will support Israel. It needs to make sure that both Republicans and Democrats grow an attachment to the Jewish state in the Middle East.

That seemed to be ending in December when the new PACs got to work ahead of the upcoming midterms. The pinnacle of this test took place last week in Michigan’s 11th district, where two Democratic incumbents ran against each other after the state lost a seat in the last census and the map had been redrawn.

Stevens vs. Levin

AIPAC PAC contributed $5,000 and $676,924 in direct contributions to Rep. Haley Stevens through its portal, and an additional $4.2 million through United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-linked super-PAC.

Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at AIPAC in Washington, US, March 25, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at AIPAC in Washington, US, March 25, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

On the other side, was the J Street Action Fund, which according to vice president of communications Logan Bayroff, spent more than $700,000 to help reelect Rep. Andy Levin. More than $300,000 was directly contributed to his campaign via J Street PAC.

While the two groups had already backed candidates who ran against each other in this election, the race between moderate Stevens and progressive Levin became the center of attention and led to a contentious race between AIPAC and J Street, which traded barbs and condemned each other’s tactics.

Stevens was seen as the pro-Israel candidate, while Levin was seen as being overly critical of Israel. He tried to push back on this claim, asserting that as a former synagogue president it did not make sense for a Jewish group to campaign against him.

Levin intimated as much in an interview late last month with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, who is himself hyper-critical of Israel.

“You are Jewish,” Hasan said to Levin. “Why is a pro-Israel lobby group using a super PAC, dark money, to try and defeat you in a Democratic primary,” he asked using a somewhat incredulous tone.

“Why is a pro-Israel lobby group using a super PAC, dark money, to try and defeat you in a Democratic primary.”

Mehdi Hasan

“I’m not just Jewish, Mehdi,” Levin said. “I’m one of two former synagogue presidents in Congress … I’ve got mezuzot on all my doors. I’m really Jewish.”

Levin has now lost and, as expected, J Street, as well as the congressman’s supporters, are rallying against AIPAC.

AIPAC’s decision to enter the fray of partisan politics will come at a price. Supporting some candidates over others will make it harder to keep both sides of the aisle happy. On the other hand, the situation in American politics today does not allow it to remain neutral as in the past.

“The DC political environment has been undergoing profound change,” AIPAC president Betsy Korn wrote in a letter when announcing the establishment of the PACs last December. “Hyper-partisanship, high congressional turnover, and the exponential growth in the cost of campaigns now dominate the landscape. As such, the Board has decided to introduce these two new [PACs].”

For AIPAC, the Stevens-Levin race was critical. It showed that when tested, the lobby group knows how to mobilize and can garner financial support for a candidate it believes in and trusts will help advance the cause – the State of Israel - it was created to safeguard.

“By demonstrating its ability to help elect ‘pro-Israel’ congressional candidates and defeat those whom it considers being too critical of Israel, AIPAC will certainly retain, if not enhance, its influence in Washington, and among Democrats in Congress in particular,” explained Prof. Dov Waxman, director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

For now, AIPAC has a big victory under its belt but the real test will be one over time. AIPAC has proven that its PACs are a force to be reckoned with. Time will tell whether this will increase 



Tags aipac American Jewry diaspora jews israel us relations american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by