The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

An Israel-UAE-S.Korea partnership would benefit everyone - opinion

Today, Israel, South Korea and the UAE possess innovative technological know-how and the financial wherewithal to serve as incubators for new ideas and convert them into reality.

By GEDALIAH AFTERMAN, N. JANARDHAN, MOHAMMED BAHAROON, IL KWANG SUNG
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 05:17
SOUTH KOREAN President Yoon Suk-Yeol shakes hands with UAE government official Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, after the president’s inauguration ceremony in Seoul, in May. A UAE-Israel-South Korea free trade agreement has true potential, says the writer. (photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS)
SOUTH KOREAN President Yoon Suk-Yeol shakes hands with UAE government official Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, after the president’s inauguration ceremony in Seoul, in May. A UAE-Israel-South Korea free trade agreement has true potential, says the writer.
(photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS)

The deteriorating relationship between the global superpowers, growing economic uncertainty and seismic shifts in the Middle East following the Abraham Accords are changing how states form ties and how they conduct diplomacy. In a time of global instability rife with uncertainty, countries of today’s world require new and more nimble diplomatic mechanisms to meet their increasingly integrated and instantaneous needs.

To achieve this, new minilateral partnerships are being formed. These are generally narrower, more informal and more adaptable than permanent, multilateral institutions but cover more countries than a bilateral agreement. They center on task-oriented initiatives to solve specific problems that are of common interest to the countries involved.

Seeking to expand the scope of the Abraham Accords, think tanks in the UAE and Israel have been engaging with their counterparts in other Asian countries to promote the idea of establishing new minilateral partnerships.

In a recent, first-of-its-kind workshop in Abu Dhabi, experts from the UAE, South Korea and Israel discussed ways to strengthen out-of-the-box thinking about potential synergies in a variety of fields. The focus was on how to advance cooperation between the countries, instead of aggressive competition, in similar domains of expertise, thus devising a win-win-win strategic model for the future based on complementarity.

The stage is set for a new partnership between our three nations. The UAE and South Korea elevated their engagement to the “Special Strategic Partnership” level in 2018. Meanwhile, South Korea and Israel signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2021, which is in the process of being ratified. Lastly, the UAE and Israel signed their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May 2022. Since they have overlapping expertise and interests, the three countries should pool their resources, upgrade their bilateral ties to form trilateral frameworks and collaborate instead of competing. The sum of such collaboration would be much greater than its individual parts.

Seoul, South Korea. (credit: JOON KYU PARK via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Seoul, South Korea. (credit: JOON KYU PARK via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The agreement's potential 

WITH THIS new vision in mind, a UAE-Israel-South Korea free trade agreement has true potential. Such an agreement would not only increase trade or ease existing bottlenecks in bilateral trade relations, but also open up new markets and trilateral collaboration avenues in new sectors.

For any minilateral engagement to yield results, participating countries must build cooperation around long-term economic projects that are lucrative and appeal to their respective governments and private sectors.

Several initiatives for translating such ideas into practical economic cooperation are under consideration. One is a cross-regional “Blue Economy R&D Fund” that could focus on global issues like carbon neutrality, green energy and energy security, using data, artificial intelligence and robotic solutions. Another is the prospect of nuclear energy cooperation to improve the diversity of the energy mix on which the three countries currently depend.

Other projects include tools for regional agriculture development that would augment food security, and joint research and development on space-related issues, which are crucial for achieving sustainable development goals. These initiatives can foster economic integration, and enhance political stability and cooperation in this region and beyond.

By expanding cooperation in the infrastructure, education and healthcare sectors, other Gulf, Asian and African countries could also be brought into the fold, both as providers and beneficiaries of services. Moreover, by extending the engagement into the strategic domain, Israel, South Korea and the UAE could also strengthen their positions as rising middle powers in Asia.

Today, Israel, South Korea and the UAE possess innovative technological know-how and the financial wherewithal to serve as incubators for new ideas and convert them into reality. They can strengthen these capabilities by jointly facilitating the movement of goods, services, energy, people and capital.

Yet, they also face ongoing political instability and threats in their regions. A novel UAE-Israel-South Korea strategic grouping could enhance its members’ geopolitical autonomy, especially amidst the gravitational pulls of the intensifying superpower competition.

While plenty of challenges lie ahead in translating these ideas into reality, the long-term cumulative benefits are far greater. The new trilateral initiative aims to propagate them among the three countries’ governments, policymakers and industry leaders.

Dr. Gedaliah Afterman is head of the Asia Policy Program, Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya), Israel; Dr. Narayanappa Janardhan is senior research fellow, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Abu Dhabi, and non-resident fellow, Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington; Mohammed Baharoon is director-general, B’huth (Dubai Public Policy Research Center); and Dr. Il Kwang Sung is senior research fellow, Sogang Euro-MENA Institute, Seoul.



Tags United Arab Emirates south korea israel UAE South Korea Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Trump letter authorized Israeli sovereignty in West Bank - exclusive

US President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in March.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by