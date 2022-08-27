The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Learning to embrace the empty nest when the kids move out - opinion

We are grappling with perhaps the most substantial change in our marriage since we started having kids: We are now officially empty nesters.

By BRIAN BLUM
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 03:12
Embrace the empty nest (Illustrative). (photo credit: Sarath C M/Unsplash)
Embrace the empty nest (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Sarath C M/Unsplash)

On the day we took our youngest son, Aviv, to Ben-Gurion Airport to see him off to begin his new life as a music student in New York, we couldn’t stop crying.

It’s not that we think he’s making some mistake. On the contrary, this is an amazing opportunity to advance his career, made possible by a generous 82% scholarship from the music school.

Still, we are grappling with perhaps the most substantial change in our marriage since we started having kids: We are now officially empty nesters. The parenting part of our journey together is now over.

Well, hardly.

We still have our other two kids, their partners, and our nine-month-old grandson living nearby. And heading to an out-of-town college is not like it was when we left home some 40 years ago.

FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home (credit: REUTERS)FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home (credit: REUTERS)

Back then, there were no cellphones, no WhatsApp or FaceTime or Zoom. Once you were out of the house – usually at age 18 – you were gone. Maybe you’d talk to your family once every few weeks or see them a couple times a year.

Today, we’re in touch daily.

Aviv needs advice on a mattress to order? Send a screenshot from the Casper website.

Do those new Hokas look snazzy? WhatsApp a photo while still in the shoe store.

Still, it’s not the same. Aviv lived at home for his entire 24 years, even commuting to Tel Aviv for the army, school and gigs.

Our time together was intensified when COVID came calling and we stopped having guests. We probably had hundreds of Shabbat meals just the three of us.

Aviv also had the opportunity to “witness” Jody and me at our best... and our worst. If we got into a tiff, he was there to contain us, even if it was just the fact that he was present in the house.

What would it be like now without him at home?

“I TELL couples that nowadays, most people have at least three marriages – sometimes to the same person, sometimes not,” my therapist told me. “There’s the initial short marriage – the young couple on honeymoon. Then there are the many years of raising children. Now there’s the empty-nest period. For each, you need to renegotiate your relationship.”

“There’s the initial short marriage – the young couple on honeymoon. Then there are the many years of raising children. Now there’s the empty-nest period. For each, you need to renegotiate your relationship.”

Brian Blum's therapist

Moreover, for every growth, there is a “necessary loss,” writes Judith Viorst in her book of the same name. Becoming a parent means you lose a certain amount of intimacy. Getting married implies giving up on the ability to play the field (if that’s something you in fact wanted).

Aviv’s New York sojourn will be a period of incredible growth, too, but we can’t deny the feelings of loss and longing.

My friend Fern Reiss wrote about the strangeness of her own empty-nest status in the Huffington Post. Fern notes that, while she anticipated the day when the house would be quieter and “we could count on the brie cheese still being in the refrigerator when we looked,” the quiet was too intense. “It permeated everything. When I saw the brie cheese still untouched, it made me feel wistful rather than victorious.”

Fern touches on something empty nesters frequently fret about: Would conversations with her husband “wither into feeble reminisces about [their] children’s past?”

I’d been thinking about that, too.

Would Jody and I have what to talk about? Or would silence consume our Shabbat meals when the kids weren’t around?

That was clearly coming more from fear than reality. After all, Jody and I cherish our alone time together, whether that’s in town, eating at a new restaurant, hiking, visiting an art exhibit, or on an exotic vacation overseas. We have the skills and tools to handle the empty nest.

There are positive changes as well.

The house is already tidier. There are fewer clothes to wash. We can talk loudly without worrying we’ll wake our sleeping son. There are no fights over who finished off the last of the rice milk. We can have sex with the bedroom door open.

There are renovations to do, painting that’s gone neglected for years. Maybe we’ll entertain more, even have overnight guests.

And then, of course, there’s travel, which becomes easier when there’s no one at home to take care of. Unless a particularly virulent new COVID variant shuts the world down again, there are so many places on our bucket list – including Manhattan to visit Aviv.

“The motto for the current generation of empty nesters is carpe diem.”

Andrea Petersen

“The motto for the current generation of empty nesters is carpe diem,” writes Andrea Petersen in The Wall Street Journal. “Some empty nesters are treating this period as a fleeting window of freedom before... health issues arise [or] the kids move back in.”

Petersen cites Karen Fingerman, a professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Texas at Austin, who notes that, after they get through the transition, “a couple’s shared connection gets stronger, relationships with adult children improve, and parents develop new interests.”

Christie Mellor, author of Fun Without Dick and Jane: Your Guide to a Delightfully Empty Nest, advises parents to revel in their new role, watching movies until 4 a.m. or eating cereal for dinner. “You need to embrace your empty nest and not wallow in your misery.”

As I write this, it’s been only a week since Aviv left, but we’re already starting to come out of our “grief.” I mean, it’s not like someone died. Aviv is off on the adventure of his life, and even if we can’t always witness it in person, we eagerly look forward to every new WhatsApp, every jam session video, and all the personal and professional growth that will undoubtedly come his way.

The writer’s book Totaled: The Billion-Dollar Crash of the Startup that Took on Big Auto, Big Oil and the World is available on Amazon and other online booksellers. brianblum.com



Tags children technology family Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by