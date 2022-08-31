The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

NGOs in the Palestinian Authority aren’t a threat - opinion

It’s not the IDF’s job to shut them down.

By BOB FENTON
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 04:40
The EU representative and representatives from EU nations met with members of the 6 Palestinian NGOs that Israel labeled terrorist organizations. (photo credit: EU Representative Office)
The EU representative and representatives from EU nations met with members of the 6 Palestinian NGOs that Israel labeled terrorist organizations.
(photo credit: EU Representative Office)

Non-governmental organizations in the Palestinian Authority are hard to find, especially ones not affiliated with the PA. NGOs are central to building and developing any democratic civil society and Palestinian NGOs, although in their infancy, are a means to build the value of human rights and justice in individuals, government and society.

Having worked on joint programs with Palestinians in the PA and Israelis (Jews and Palestinians), I have seen how both sides can benefit and begin to build bridges, understanding and mutual respect.

Israel’s military raids and closing of several central NGOs in the PA – Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women – is at best difficult to understand especially in light of the fact that many, if not all of these NGOs have received support and funding from the European Union and the US government. 

I do not belittle the need for security in Israel, nor the fact that there are real security issues. I have known too many who have died in terrorist attacks. 

However, the European Union foreign policy chief said that “no substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our [EU] policy toward the six Palestinian civil society organizations.” Nine European Union countries have said they will continue working with the groups, citing a lack of evidence for the Israeli accusation.

Palestinian Authority and Israeli flags (illustrative) (credit: Provided by the Lausanne Movement) Palestinian Authority and Israeli flags (illustrative) (credit: Provided by the Lausanne Movement)

The British newspaper The Guardian said it had obtained a classified report from the US’s CIA that said no evidence had been found to back up Israel’s claims that the NGOs are terror affiliates. 

And, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that independent civil society organizations in the West Bank and Israel must be able to continue their important work,” adding that a review of the information Israel has provided to the US on these organizations has not caused the Biden administration to change their designation.

I LOVE Israel, I have chosen to live my life here working to make it truly “a light unto nations.” I will not give up on this dream. I have founded, built and developed Israeli NGOs, and in my work over the last 40 years have seen how they have become central players in Israel’s education and welfare systems, bringing innovation, government accountability and vital advocacy for all of Israel’s citizens. 

It is time that Israel actualizes its commitment to allow the PA to develop infrastructure, take responsibility for its citizens and develop an independent civil society. NGOs, even when they criticize Israel’s operation in the PA, are the cornerstone of building civil society in Palestine.

I, like many, are frustrated with the ongoing stalemate in Israeli-Palestinian relations and Israel’s military laws that overshadow life in the Palestinian Authority. I urge those in the US to ask their congressional representatives to make Israel accountable for closing these NGOs in Palestine, and for those in European countries to reach out to their governments with a similar request. 

Unfortunately in Israel, I see few ways to influence the present situation; however, I will continue to seek a better future for all in the region. 

Born in the US, the writer has lived in Israel since 1983 and has worked with Jews, Palestinian Israelis and Palestinians from the PA at Neve Shalom-Wahat al Salam, developing programs funded by USAID and the European Union and working at the Hand in Hand Center for Jewish-Arab Education, creating shared curricula for Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel.



Tags Palestinian Authority Arab Israeli conflict NGO infrastructure
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli settlers outraged after Tel Aviv schools use Green Line in maps

Map of Israel including the Green Line marking the West Bank
2

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
3

United sued for delaying Israel flight over fictitious Tel Aviv curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
4

Gal Gadot visits residents of southern Israel after Gaza missile strikes

Gal Gadot
5

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by