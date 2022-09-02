The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

125 years of modern religious Zionism: Time for an introspective - opinion

Our achievements over the past century and a quarter have surpassed the dreams of even the most ambitious visionaries. They're nothing short of a manifestation of our prophets’ farsighted aspirations

By KENNETH BRANDER
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 19:45
TODAY, JUDAISM’S organizing principle is shifting from Rabbinic Judaism to Zionism. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
TODAY, JUDAISM’S organizing principle is shifting from Rabbinic Judaism to Zionism.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The occasion of the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress is a cause for both celebration and introspection for all Zionists. As a member of the religious-Zionist community, allow me to use that perspective to reflect upon this auspicious occasion.

Our achievements over the past century and a quarter have surpassed the dreams of even the most ambitious visionaries. They are nothing short of a miraculous manifestation of our prophets’ farsighted aspirations. 

Yet in this month of reflection and introspection, we must admit that the course of our movement demands adjustments, and even new directions, if we are to fully embrace the ideals upon which religious Zionism is based.

The State of Israel today is a bastion of technological, academic, cultural and spiritual accomplishment, and we are blessed to live in a land that is simultaneously the Start-Up Nation and home to the largest amount of Torah study for men and women in the world. These accomplishments are a source of immeasurable importance and of practical and religious significance. 

The religious-Zionist community has played a major role in the nation-building process – arguably far larger than most might have believed possible 125 years ago in Basel. 

THE ICONIC photo of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl leaning over a hotel balcony in Basel, Switzerland, during a Zionist Congress, early 1900s. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) THE ICONIC photo of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl leaning over a hotel balcony in Basel, Switzerland, during a Zionist Congress, early 1900s. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish academic excellence

We have built kibbutzim and moshavim, landmarks of academic excellence like Bar-Ilan University, the Jerusalem College of Technology and the National-Religious educational system of which Ohr Torah Stone is blessed to be a major player. In all elements of modern Israeli life, be it business, entertainment, politics and, certainly, national service and the military, religious Zionists are represented at the highest levels. Our contributions on the international front in helping Israel serve as a light onto the nations are no less stellar, with ambassadors, Nobel Prize laureates and countless successful start-up entrepreneurs associated with the dati leumi (National-Religious) community. 

All those accomplishments have always gone hand-in-hand with a mission to ensure that the values of Halacha, integrated with modernity, remain central to how we operate in every field in which we have helped the nation grow.

According to many demographers of contemporary Jewry, Israel is now home to a majority of world Jewry. This is a landmark turning point. Zionism within religious thought is about returning to the land en masse so that together we can create a new spiritual energy for Jewry and society. In this, we can certainly take great pride.

However, these demographic trends are also a contributing factor to the tragic loss of many Diaspora Jews to assimilation. In response, Zionism also calls upon us to be a spiritual lifeline to world Jewry, something that has been achieved through the Jewish Agency and several NGOs, including Ohr Torah Stone’s Beren and Straus Amiel Program, dispatching hundreds of emissaries around the world intent on strengthening those local communities as well as their bonds with Israel. In this arena of emissaries, there is still so much more to be done. Demand far exceeds Israel’s ability to supply enough proper emissaries.

Additionally, we dare not ignore the challenges in Israel in which we have been far less successful. 

The Land of Israel has once again become a society defined by an unfortunate return to tribalism. While we stand united in the face of physical enemies, when it comes to how we define ourselves internally, we are deeply divided. 

This is a direct contrast to the original vision of the early religious-Zionist luminaries, figures like Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Kook, Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, Rabbi Shlomo Goren and Nechama Leibowitz, who encouraged the use of our common history and traditions as a unifying factor. They sacrificed and were often ridiculed for this vision, but they persisted and spoke out for unity without uniformity.

Today's religious Zionism

Today, religious Zionism has become rife with political carpetbaggers, rather than promoting an ideology wishing to inspire the communal consciousness or social enterprise of our people. While not all religious-Zionist leaders are of such an ilk, many of the movement’s current leaders promote positions that are myopic and unimaginative, focused on a desire to “represent” the needs or rights of its dwindling constituency, rather than engaging with the rest of the people of Israel.

As an educator, I know that such a divisive strategy, which dangerously borders on elitism, is a major turn-off for many young people. 

Whereas religion, and in particular religious fervor promoting our bond to the land, should be a lauded and respected value, our youth are increasingly seeing religious Zionism as a further reflection of the “us versus them” attitude that prevails in so much of contemporary Israeli and Jewish life. 

This can be seen in many areas with which our young people struggle each and every day, whether it be in how to balance religious practice with the secular life in Israel that they are unavoidably exposed to, or even how to reconcile messages of racism or homophobia (this is not about endorsing a lifestyle – it is about not speaking in toxic terms against our brothers and sisters) that we hear from certain leaders within the political and spiritual echelons of the movement.

It is Rabbi Kook himself who reminded us that in the Temple on Sukkot, the holiday of ultimate joy, we encircle the altar with the Arava, the willow branch, the species that represents the Jew who is not yet informed of or engaged with his/her spiritual wings. 

These messages must again be embraced, so that we can get back to the basics – Jewish unity and common purpose – that defined the early decades of religious Zionism. If we succeed in that regard, we can be wholly confident that the ancient and modern visions of a land of peace and security, spirituality and a united Jewish people serving as a beacon of light to the rest of society, can become a reality. 

The author is the president and rosh ha’yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, a Modern Orthodox network of 30 educational and social institutions and programs transforming Jewish life, learning and leadership worldwide.



Tags Israel Zionism start up nation First Zionist Congress Basel religious zionists World Zionist Congress
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by