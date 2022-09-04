The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UNRWA is radicalizing Palestinian students - opinion

IMPACT-se unearthed UNRWA teaching materials for Palestinian children that is rife with incitement against Israel and Jews.

By MARCUS SHEFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 00:26
THE ENTRANCE to an UNRWA school in Bethlehem: Schoolchildren are taught a poem that encourages them to die as martyrs by killing Israelis, described as a ‘hobby,’ says the writer. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
THE ENTRANCE to an UNRWA school in Bethlehem: Schoolchildren are taught a poem that encourages them to die as martyrs by killing Israelis, described as a ‘hobby,’ says the writer.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

A Jerusalem Post editorial published last Monday stated that UNRWA doesn’t deserve additional funding without undergoing dramatic reforms. These reforms are particularly pressing with regards to UNRWA’s educational mechanisms.

With a budget of $1.6 billion, nearly 60% of which goes to education, and a staff of 30,000, the UN agency might be the most heavily funded educational undertaking in the history of international aid. And yet, UNRWA has consistently breached its duty of care to the children attending its schools.

This summer, the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) again unearthed UNRWA teaching materials that it does not publish on its website for review. This material is rife with incitement. Schoolchildren are taught a poem that encourages them to die as martyrs by killing Israelis, described as a “hobby.”

Jews are portrayed as inherently treacherous. Children are encouraged to become jihad warriors and are taught that Palestinians need to sacrifice their blood to liberate Jerusalem. Female figures in early Islam are glorified for sacrificing themselves and their children.

While UNRWA teaches the radical Palestinian Authority curriculum, it pledges that, as a UN body, its own material is committed to neutrality. Despite this, the organization depicts the Jewish people’s right to self-determination as a “major racist calamity,” erases the existence of Israel, a UN member-state and labels the entire territory as Palestine.

Impact-SE study finds problematic image that still appears in the National Education textbook (credit: IMPACT-SE)Impact-SE study finds problematic image that still appears in the National Education textbook (credit: IMPACT-SE)

UNRWA reacted to the IMPACT-se report with what can be best described as a Bart Simpson moment, throwing up its hands and announcing: “I didn’t do it, nobody saw me do it, there’s no way you can prove anything!” Bart would be impressed; as for the rest of us, not so much.

This manifested as UNRWA attacking the messenger while blaming the propagation of such material on an unauthorized commercial website. The commercial website does not exist. What does exist is UNRWA-branded material which includes 590 pages, in 30 documents, across at least six freely available open-source platforms, spanning six separate grades, that carry the UNRWA logo and its name in Arabic.

The materials list UNRWA staff, six of whom are supervisors and inspectors, as well as 49 teachers affiliated with over 30 UNRWA schools in three verified UNRWA school districts, who helped write and supervise their creation.

Confronted with this massive amount of material, UNRWA attempted to disassociate its employees from it, insinuating that their names were fraudulently placed on the materials. Although not within the usual scope of our research, a cursory inspection of UNRWA school social media accounts reveals that the materials are widely and routinely used as part of the educational program in UNRWA schools and are distributed by multiple UNRWA administrators and teachers.

The material is widely and routinely used

JUST ONE example is the presence of the materials on a Facebook group of UNRWA’s Al-Zaytun Middle School for Boys B, by UNRWA teacher Abdulrahim Abu Hamza Al-Ooran, whose name appears as a creator of the material.

UNRWA promised last year that all hateful material it produced had been removed, is no longer circulated and that any breach reported was dealt with firmly. This came in the wake of the agency’s earlier admission that its teachers had “mistakenly” produced and distributed “inappropriate material” in response to IMPACT-se’s reports on UNRWA-produced study materials during the pandemic.

But instead of eradicating hostility toward Jews and Israel from its educational infrastructure, UNRWA has instead settled for a strategy of aggressive outreach to Jewish organizations worldwide, where during meetings its spokespeople have been unable to answer basic questions about its teaching mechanisms.

The agency’s other innovation was to announce that only material on its online platform is officially sanctioned. This conveniently allows it to disassociate itself from its own long-standing teaching practices in Gaza, where its education districts and employees have routinely produced and taught a great deal of UNRWA-branded content not aligned with UN values. And the material on the platform is not even what students learn in the classroom.

In May of this year, IMPACT-se met with Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and his team, raised concerns over UNRWA’s self-produced materials and pointed out that very little actual teaching material is on its platform. The agency had more than enough time to address these issues, which made its ad hominem, petulant attacks on IMPACT-se even more regrettable.

The reality is that inciting material has been routinely used in UNRWA schools for years, reaching many thousands of children. The donor community – including the two largest donors in the US and EU with whom we engage – is well educated about these issues, and elements within these administrations are highly motivated to eliminate incitement from UNRWA teaching.

The ultimate question is, however, whether the disbursal of $1.6b. in annual aid is enough for donor nations to finally put a stop to the radicalization of Palestinian school students. Or, alternatively, will UNRWA continue in its current self-destructive path, shielded by international apathy? If the world’s largest UN educational infrastructure fails to foster the resolution of conflict and the promotion of peace, then what is it really worth?

The writer is the CEO of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se).



Tags Palestinians school unrwa incitement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by