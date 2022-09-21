Why does the EU support terror-linked NGOs? - opinion

In response to the recent closure of seven anti-Israel Palestinian NGOs for supporting terrorist organizations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Israel, claiming that there was no evidence of wrong-doing. But their work is not secret, nor is their message: Israel is a racist, Nazi, Apartheid state. Resistance (violence and terrorism) against Israeli Jews, therefore, is not only legitimate, it’s a sacred duty.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas described the work of the NGOs: “to expose the occupation and its crimes against our people.” They are part of a strategy to promote a global intifada against Israel led by Iran, Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, the most influential organization for Muslims. The Brotherhood backs Hamas and operates throughout the world and in North America via many front groups, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and student groups, such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). It is the basis for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and other organizations that seek to isolate, demonize and destroy Israel.

Abbas acknowledged that the seven NGOs are Palestinian institutions, which operate according to Palestinian law, and he offered them offices in the PLO headquarters in Ramallah.

Either the European Union knows that the NGOs are engaged in anti-Israel propaganda and incitement and approves or it has no idea what is going on. Charging a lack of evidence is only an excuse to continue funding them and bash Israel. What the EU is really saying to Israel is: you have no right to protect yourself; moreover, we will continue to support those who seek your destruction.

Where does this support come from?

PFLP SUPPORTERS rally in Gaza City, 2019. (credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)

EU support for anti-Israel NGOs is not about defending human rights, or Palestinian self-determination. It’s about supporting the Palestinian narrative, the Nakba, and ending the occupation, and the two state solution, a state run by terrorists. It’s about killing Jews and destroying Israel.

As the Abraham Accords show, some Arab countries are willing to accept Israel and make peace. The EU-backed NGOs, the PLO, Hamas, and Islamist and Jihadi groups oppose it.

Although a Palestinian state would be allied with Iran and other countries that seek Israel’s demise, the EU, UN and others don’t seem to care, and may even promote it for that very reason. Rationalized as a moral and ethical issue, regardless of the consequences, it would be the first step towards eliminating Israel.

Understandably, most Muslims and Arabs support this but why do many Christians support this anti-Zionist, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish agenda? Why does the EU and most European countries spend hundreds of millions of Euros every year to support that agenda? Why do some church groups agree? Why do banks and companies support boycotts and sanctions against Israel?

It is because Jew hatred, rooted in texts and tradition, is part of European culture. This is well-documented, and it inspired pogroms and massacres, and it explains why so many Christians supported the Nazis and participated in the Holocaust.

Supporting the Palestinian cause, therefore, is only an excuse for Jew hatred, consciously or unconsciously. Ignoring what Palestinianism stands for and condemning Israel for building settlements is not motivated by legal, humanitarian, or moral reasons; it’s a way of enabling and promoting Israel’s destruction.

There are wonderful Christian organizations that support Israel, such as Christians United for Israel, but there are also church groups and many Christians who don’t. Supporting Palestinianism to advance the war against Jews and Israel is immoral and unchristian. Christian anti-Zionism is a Christian problem; only they can resolve it.

Never Again demands honesty; there are no exceptions or excuses. Visiting Yad Vashem and honoring the victims of the Holocaust are meaningless when threats facing Israel are ignored. The names of the perpetrators of the war against the Jews have changed since the Nazi era but those who support NGOs that are linked to terrorists, ignore Iran’s declared intention to destroy Israel and support terrorist organizations have the same goal: another Holocaust. Apparently, one was not enough.

The author is a PhD historian and journalist in Israel.