The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mr. Musk: Help us fight back against surging Antisemitism - opinion

It seems like most of the world has remembered to forget the lessons of the holocaust. In recent days, it has been impossible to ignore the poison of antisemitism spreading across social media.

By RABBI ABRAHAM COOPER 
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 15:31

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 16:07
Elon Musk and Twitter (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Elon Musk and Twitter
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This month we commemorated the 84th anniversary of the tragedy of Kristallnacht (The Night of Broken Glass), the night in 1938 when Nazis unleashed an organized pogrom destroying Germany's synagogues and rounding up 30,000 Jews to send to concentration camps. 

It marked the beginning of the end of German Jewry and the precursor of the Holocaust that would soon destroy European Jewry and lead to the mass murder of 6 million Jews.

In 2022, it is clear much of the world has remembered to forget the lessons of the Shoah. We are confronted with surging antisemitism on both sides of the Atlantic, with violence against religious Jews in New York City almost a daily occurrence, with Jews shunning any outward display of their religion in world capitals, with calls for French and German Jews to get out, and with Jewish students subject to intimidation and worse on elite campuses.

And in recent days, it has been impossible to ignore the poison of antisemitism spreading across social media, with celebrities like Kanye "Ye" West and Kyrie Irving sharing conspiracy theories and antisemitic posts, blaming the "Jewish underground media mafia" for numerous alleged wrongdoings and alleging that "Jewish people have owned the Black voice." 

Antisemitism may be history's oldest hate, but when it's coupled with the unprecedented marketing power of social media, it spawns devastating consequences for the Jewish people and institutions.

We are fighting back, but the first step in combatting any cancer is the need to define its parameters.

Fortunately, there is one tool that can accomplish both: The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's Working Definition of Antisemitism (IHRA Working Definition) addresses various types of antisemitism, including justifying the killing of Jews in the name of radical ideology, Holocaust denial, and denying the Jewish right to self-determination in the State of Israel. The definition also provides real-life examples that show antisemitism in its myriad forms. 

It is for these reasons that the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) has signed a letter with more than 180 other NGOs from around the world urging Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, to curb hate and antisemitism by adopting the IHRA definition. With a clear and wide-ranging definition at its disposal, Twitter can take meaningful steps to ensure that frequent antisemitic abuse is not overlooked.

Twitter has become one of the world's preeminent social media platforms for online discussions, where citizens, elected officials, and the media exercise their right to free expression and engage in healthy and productive conversations. As I and others hope for its continued success as a platform for civil discourse and to be that "common digital town square," we would like to see Twitter use Musk's tech-savvy and sophistication to implement technological solutions that will curb antisemitism, utilizing the IHRA working definition as a tool.

The IHRA Working Definition of antisemitism is the world's most recognized definition of anti-Jewish hate and was adopted by the US State Department and 37 other national governments, as well as hundreds of local governments, universities, law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations and international bodies around the world.

Unfortunately, there are ongoing attempts to reject IHRA by anti-Jewish and anti-Israel activist actors who want to mainstream their hate toward the only Jewish democratic state in the world. They are worried that the adoption of the IHRA definition will curb and curtail their campaigns to demonize and delegitimize Israel. Thankfully, however, the IHRA definition continues to be adopted by more countries, organizations and companies who understand the multiple layers of classic and new antisemitism. 

To effectively degrade Jew-hatred on social media platforms, we need social media giants, led by Elon Musk's Twitter, to adopt IHRA as part of their online rules of engagement.

No one action can turn the tide against antisemitism, but by adopting and applying IHRA to Twitter, Mr. Musk can help lead a long-delayed effective online counterattack against hate.

In the 20th century, Jews learned the hard way that words can lead to deadly actions. In the 21st century, we dare not turn over social media's powers to hate-mongers and antisemites. Mr. Musk- we need you to take the lead in changing Twitter. When you do, others will follow.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper is associate dean and director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading Jewish human rights NGO. He also serves as Vice Chair of The US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Rabbi Cooper has been a longtime activist for Jewish and human rights causes and is an acknowledged expert on online hate and terrorism.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Patricia Teitelbaum.



Tags Holocaust jewish social media antisemitism Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by