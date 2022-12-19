The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

'We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,' Anti-Defamation League

By BORIS LOZHKIN, JONATHAN GREENBLATT
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 01:11
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky attends a conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in Paris, via videolink last week. The Russian leadership has asked the world to believe that the Ukrainian government led by a Jewish president is ‘a Nazi regime.’ (photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky attends a conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in Paris, via videolink last week. The Russian leadership has asked the world to believe that the Ukrainian government led by a Jewish president is ‘a Nazi regime.’
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

We at the Anti-Defamation League, together with the rest of the American Jewish community; and we, members of the Ukrainian Jewish community, stand in solidarity in the historic struggle for Ukrainian freedom in the war against the Russian invader.

We collectively understand this is a critical moment in the history of post-World War II Europe – both strategically and morally. We understand what is at stake in this war and we are proud to advocate for continued and expanded Western military, political and economic support for Ukraine.

In the complicated world in which we live, this war is a rare instance of good and evil in clear distinction. Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation, but with a clear and articulated goal of extinguishing Ukraine’s very existence as a sovereign state.

Ukrainian Jews suffering Russia's propaganda about Ukraine as a Nazi regime

All Ukrainians have been the target of Russian aggression, but the Jewish community of Ukraine has suffered the additional insult of Russia’s propaganda about Ukraine as a Nazi regime.

Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

In order to justify their unjustifiable actions, the Russian leadership has asked the world to believe the unthinkable: That the Ukrainian government led by a Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is in fact “a Nazi regime.” 

When confronted with the truth that Ukraine is a democracy, led by a president and defense minister who are both Jewish, Russia stepped up its accusations and distortions by claiming that Jews can be Nazis and hinting that Hitler himself may have had Jewish blood. 

This propaganda insults Ukrainian and American Jews whose families experienced the Holocaust and mainstreams Holocaust denial and trivialization.

We are encouraged by the turn in the war in favor of Ukraine. We know, however, that Ukrainian civilians continue to be targeted and killed on a daily basis. And we know that Russia will undoubtedly grow even more brutal as it gets more desperate.

That is why we urge continued strong support in every way from the US and the West to make sure the Russians understand they cannot win this war, and those negotiations can only be about Russia evacuating the territory it has invaded.

This war of aggression by Russia has caused tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions from their homes, caused families to be split, and overwhelmed neighboring countries with refugees. All of which is morally untenable, and strategically dangerous. 

If Europe is to have a peaceful future, and if the Jews of Europe are to have their own future within the continent, then we, Ukrainians, Americans, Europeans, Israelis and others must recommit ourselves to saving Ukraine and achieving a peace that reverses the Russian aggression.

As we see from the courage of the Ukrainian people, this goal is not a pipe dream. But it can only happen if the world exhibits the same stamina in this conflict that the Ukrainians have.

After all, it is a struggle that we all must face.

Boris Lozhkin is president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine. Jonathan Greenblatt is CEO and national director of ADL (the Anti-Defamation League).



Tags ukraine anti-defamation league Opinion Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by