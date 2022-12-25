The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Yossi Dagan's slander against the IDF is a step too far - opinion

Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan should know better than to try to taint an IDF officer or IDF unit due to his own partisan politics.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 02:27
IDF soldiers cast their votes in a ballot box of the Golan Brigade 474 for Israel's general election at the Sa'ar military base in central Golan Heights on November 1, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
IDF soldiers cast their votes in a ballot box of the Golan Brigade 474 for Israel's general election at the Sa'ar military base in central Golan Heights on November 1, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Sadly, in today’s Israel, nothing is off limits or out of bounds. This includes the IDF, which for decades in Israel was considered special and one of the more appreciated and respected state institutions.

The latest episode started when the spokesman for Likud, MK Nir Barkat, revealed last week how some soldiers within the IDF Spokesperson’s Office had posted comments against Benjamin Netanyahu and the Right on their private Twitter accounts.

One example came after a shooting attack in northern Samaria. A soldier in the unit tweeted a photo showing Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, carrying an un-holstered gun crouching amid a group of children behind a car. The soldier wrote: “This picture is the essence and proves why we need to get out of the territories.”

Dagan is not one to miss an opportunity for a headline or a fight with someone on the Left. After the tweets were posted, he issued a statement and blasted IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav.

“Ran Kochav has turned the IDF Spokesperson’s Office into a radical left-wing party,” he said. “The unit needs to be closed down and opened again. The situation in which soldiers from the Spokesperson’s Unit feel free to publicly voice opinions that fit the radical Left is indicative of the spirit of the IDF Spokesperson.”

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Sa-Nur, April 15, 2021. (credit: ELICHAI MENACHEM)Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Sa-Nur, April 15, 2021. (credit: ELICHAI MENACHEM)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi stridently rejected the allegations.

“Any attempt to connect the IDF Spokesperson to political activities is part of a smear campaign which must be stopped immediately and has no place in Israeli public rhetoric,” Kohavi said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid also came out in support of the unit.

“We give full backing to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav in the face of the disgraceful attempt to drag him into political controversy,” Lapid said. “This is part of a dangerous attempt to threaten the IDF and force it to conform to narrow political interests. Anyone who supports the IDF should come out against this smear campaign.”

It is important to note that none of the soldiers whose posts were made public are officers in the unit, and that the Spokesperson’s Unit includes over 600 soldiers and officers. Nevertheless, this did not stop Dagan or Barkat’s PR adviser from trying to defame and demonize hundreds of soldiers and more specifically, Kochav, a brigadier-general who has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to IDF service.

This paper has in the past criticized the IDF Spokesperson’s Office for its mismanagement of certain operations – the aftermath of the bombing of the Associated Press building in Gaza, the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin and more. But those criticisms were about professional aspects of the role.

At no point has this paper ever believed that Kochav or the IDF Spokesperson’s Office was pushing a political agenda. That is because ever since Kochav was appointed to the role a year and a half ago, he has done an exemplary job at keeping the IDF out of politics while the country was swinging from one election to another.

This was not an easy accomplishment. The IDF could have easily found itself accused of generating messages that seemed to be pushing a specific party line or bloc – either in favor of Netanyahu or against.

Considering that the IDF Spokesperson’s Office puts out hundreds of statements to the media every week, that evenhandedness was not easy. It was achieved because the military understood that wading into politics could only cause harm and undermine the IDF’s public standing. This success speaks to Kochav’s character.

Dagan should know better than to try to taint an IDF officer or IDF unit due to the regional council chief’s own partisan politics. We stand with the IDF Spokesperson’s Office against these baseless accusations and call on Dagan to issue an immediate apology. What he said was a direct attempt to undermine the credibility of an important state institution whose integrity is an essential asset for the IDF and the entire country.



Tags IDF Yair Lapid IDF Soldiers Yossi Dagan Aviv Kohavi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by