Ran Kochav appointed as next IDF spokesperson

IDF Aerial Defense Division Brig.-Gen. Ran (Ranko) Kochav was appointed as the IDF's next spokesperson by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday.

Kochav was born on 1971, and joined the IDF’s Aerial Defense Division in 1989, in which he serves as a combat fighter and an officer.

He previously served as the commander if the Aerial Defense Academy and of the Military Polices Corps.

Since 2018, he serves as the OC of the IDF’s Aerial Defense Command.

Kochav holds an M.A. degree from the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama, and another M.A. in political science from the University of Haifa.

He will replace Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, who was appointed as the IDF attache in Washington DC, and will be promoted to the rank of Maj.-Gen.

The IDF statement added that the change is set to take place in the coming months.

