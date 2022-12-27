The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu knows his haredi deal will cause economic collapse - opinion

In an interview with Jordan Peterson, Netanyahu spoke about the problems with haredi policies. Despite this, he's doubling down on supporting them.

By DAN PERRY
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 01:27
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

One of my major discoveries is that people who reach the very top of any organization – a company, a government or even a newsroom – often lack a basic instinct that constrains the rest of us: they don’t mind looking ridiculous.

I have been near the top of organizations, but never reached it myself. When I look ridiculous I am discomfited, so I explain myself and try to fix it and concede I may be wrong. This can project a form of weakness, but may be human nonetheless.

A prime example of people without this problem is incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Already the country’s longest-serving leader by cumulative years in office, he seems set to return to the position to lead a cabinet top-heavy with religious fanatics, convicted criminals and Jewish supremacists.

In recent years, the classic example of Netanyahu’s indifference was his 2008 admonition that prime minister Ehud Olmert resign because of a police investigation. “A prime minister up to his neck in police investigations,” he said a in confident baritone, “has no moral and public mandate to determine critical things for Israel, since there is a not unfounded concern that he will decide based on his personal interest – for his political survival and not in the national interest.”

Olmert dutifully resigned – a move so reasonable that it perhaps revealed he never did belong at the top. Most persons capable of conceiving and so clearly articulating this ethical and logical position might have been discomfited by a few years later themselves clinging to power during a far broader investigation. But not so Netanyahu.

Jordan Peterson. (credit: COURTESY OF SELLA MEIR PUBLISHING) Jordan Peterson. (credit: COURTESY OF SELLA MEIR PUBLISHING)

Indeed, Netanyahu feverishly cleaved himself to his mantle many steps further into the crime-processing process – through the recommendation to indict by the police, the agreement of the prosecution and indictment by the attorney-general, all the way to his excruciatingly prolonged trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Throughout, he has been agitating against the police and claiming deep state conspiracies, and his new government aims to pass an override clause enabling politicians to cancel decisions of the Supreme Court. There is rather more than a not unfounded concern that it is not in the national interest.

But if Netanyahu feels any shame, it’s fair to say he has never betrayed a hint of it in public. And while the hypocrisy is quite breathtaking, indeed epic, the example I cite has suffered somewhat from overuse.

This is why it is so useful that Netanyahu has volunteered in recent days to provide us with another one. This occurred in an interview a few weeks ago with the Canadian public intellectual Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist who made his mark by goading progressives.

It is the latest in a series of interviews by Netanyahu with North American figures in which he tries to assure foreign audiences that his government, which is set to eviscerate Israel’s global standing, will do no such thing. It is critical that his interviewers be either sympathetic (like conservative-leaning Jewish uber-blogger Bari Weiss) or ignorant.

IN THE interview, Netanyahu boasted of having cut child allowances and other entitlements as finance minister 20 years ago, courageously and selflessly enraging the haredim.

“In order to put the fat man, the public sector, on a diet I had to I had to cut back Israel’s lavish welfare system, which encouraged people to live on the dole and not to go out and work,” he recalled. “I cut child allowances – which in Israel were extraordinary, they go up with each successive child.

“This was leading to demographic and economic collapse,” Netanyahu continued. “The ultra-Orthodox community didn’t work; they just had a lot of children, which the others... had to pay for... and when you cut that – well, Jordan, I can tell you don’t become very popular.”

Peterson, a brilliant debater when it comes to attacking political correctness, is not a man unduly concerned with Israel. So perhaps he did not know that Netanyahu undid the reforms upon returning to the prime ministership on the wings of an alliance with the haredim.

Let’s unpack and lean into this.

Netanyahu knows his agreement with the haredim will destroy Israel's economy. He's doing it anyway

It seems Netanyahu – outward-facing Netanyahu – understands the negative incentive of the lunatic setup with the haredim, whereby child allowances subsidize a pathological rate of procreation approaching seven children on average per family. He understands that this combined with low labor participation – haredi men, at under 50%, are the most non-working sector after Arab women – risks economic collapse.

But the inward-facing Netanyahu – the one who needs to engineer a way out of jail – is doubling down on the catastrophic arrangement. He has not just failed to address the child subsidy issue in the coalition negotiations but actually agreed to double the salaries provided by the Israeli taxpayer to haredi men for the lifelong study of religion.

It is of a piece with his pre-election maneuver persuading a key haredi group not to agree to a desperately-needed core curriculum, as they were about to do. Now we will have another four years of haredi children being condemned to a future as adults who are unemployable in a modern economy.

All this is catastrophic – clearly poised to destroy the so-called Start-Up Nation, as 200 tech leaders warned Netanyahu in recent days in an open letter. And it is quite literally – breathtakingly – the opposite of what Netanyahu was telling Peterson. But if Netanyahu is in any way embarrassed by any of it, then as with the other example, it is not publicly discernible.

Could the brazen indifference to one’s own infuriating behavior truly be a sign of leadership qualities, as I am starting to suspect? Peterson seems to think so. A signature theory of his is that the willingness to be not agreeable and an inclination toward absolute, all-out warfare is key to reaching the top.

He manages to irk all genders by claiming that men are more likely to be this way than women – and that seems to delight him. In that, he also cements his own bona fides, as well as those of Netanyahu. Yair Lapid – a regular person, much like me or the reader – never really stood a chance.

The writer is the former Cairo-based Middle East editor and London-based Europe/Africa editor of the Associated Press, and is a managing partner of the New York-based communications firm Thunder11. Follow him at twitter.com/perry_dan.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Haredi Ultra-Orthodox haredim israeli politics Jordan Peterson
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by