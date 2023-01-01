The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

From Jew vilification to the delegitimization of Israel - opinion

Why do so many people dislike the Jewish state? Is it because we Israelis are a bit loud on planes? Is it a genuine challenge to find an Israeli who doesn't cut in line? What is the correct answer?

By AARON BOUJENAH
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 14:12

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2023 14:56
Pro-Israeli demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain, May 23, 2021. (photo credit: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/LEE SMITH AND REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Pro-Israeli demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain, May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/LEE SMITH AND REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

If we could travel back in time to London, Brussels, or New York of the 1970s and ask a random person on the street what they thought of Israel, the answer would have most likely been positive.

Today, the same scenario might unfold very differently, despite Israel's growing power and undeniable contribution to humanity. Israel has long been a beacon of Western democratic values in the authoritarian Middle East. Israel is contributing countless inventions that are improving and saving lives around the world - things like drip irrigation systems, medical technologies, high tech and fintech solutions, to name a few. And whenever there is a catastrophic event or a natural disaster, Israel is quick to send its most elite and skilled rescuers across the globe to assist.  

So why do so many people dislike the Jewish state? Is it because we Israelis are a bit loud on planes? Is it a genuine challenge to find an Israeli who doesn't cut in line? It's true that some of Israel's policies towards the Palestinians can blemish the country's reputation, even though one would be hard-pressed to find another democratic western country that has been in a conflict for decades who has behaved better. However, these are not the root reasons. They don't like Israel because they see it as too strong and too influential.

So how did we get here? 

From the dawn of time, Jews have been maligned and slandered. Apion's vilification, the blood libels, the Dreyfus trial, and of course, the antisemitic propaganda of the 20th century are just a few examples. All of these manifestations of antisemitism got an "upgrade" to vilifying Israel, where the majority of world Jewry resides, by taking away the very legitimacy of Jewish presence in its ancestral homeland. 

This effort began when the Roman emperor Hadrian renamed the land of Israel "Palestine" in order to detach the Jews from their homeland. In a nutshell, the vilification of the Jew has evolved into the delegitimization of the State of Israel. Words have power, and we still suffer the consequences of those words written and spoken over the last two millennia.

Today, the effort to delegitimize Israel has gone global and has permeated organizations like the United Nations and Amnesty International, which routinely try to undermine Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state within any borders. Furthermore, with the democratization of communication due to the emergence of social media, the average person has been handed the power and platform to throw misinformed accusations at Israel with the click of a button.

Making matters worse, influencers and celebrities can reach three, four, or even ten times the number of all Jews on the planet, spreading incorrect information. They share inaccurate content out of ignorance (like the star of Netflix's hit show Wednesday, Jenna Ortega) or out of pure malice (like antisemite Kanye West). Thus, the average person, who forms their opinions, including geo-political stances, based on memes, Instagram stories and TikTok videos, will easily be misinformed by these influencers. I experienced this firsthand when my friends around the world would easily share misinformation, while terrorist organizations were unleashing thousands of rockets upon Israeli civilians.

So what can you do? 

Learn, educate, and engage in activism! We should encourage more people around the world to utilize multiple sources to learn about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and become aware of antisemitic tropes, no matter which political camp they come from. Then, when questions come up, explain the answers to your family and friends, and educate your children.

Finally, you need to act. Too many pro-Israel and pro-Jewish people worldwide are active only during crises like military operations or following antisemitic attacks. 

Being an activist doesn't mean that you have to go to every demonstration, nor do you have to sacrifice your whole life for "the cause." However, if a friend shares an antisemitic or Israel-bashing meme, don't ignore it but rather engage in civil conversation with them. When you see hate or misinformation, report it. Share content on social media to educate those that follow you. Contact the people that can actually make a change. 

Above all, never be silent. S/he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

Aaron Boujenah is the Head of Operations and External Relations at the pro-Israel group Act-IL. Act-IL leads an online activism community to combat antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel through crowd-sourced activism on social media & beyond. Mr. Boujenah obtained his LLB at the University of Kent, and his MA in Government from Reichman University. 

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Eran Shayshon



Tags Israel Zionism antisemitism activism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by