The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel has too many foreign ministers - editorial

Today, Netanyahu’s government numbers 29 ministers, with fully five dealing with functions traditionally under the Foreign Ministry’s purview.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 03:34
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2023. (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2023.
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Once upon a time, Israel’s Foreign Ministry was in charge of a good part of Israel’s foreign policy.

True, the Mossad ran relations with countries with which Israel did not have formal ties, and the Prime Minister’s Office took the lead regarding relations with the US. Still, when it came to classic Foreign Service work – including managing ties with the world and public diplomacy – the Foreign Ministry ran the show.

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took power for the first time in 1996, there were 23 ministers in his cabinet, but only one – the foreign minister – was in charge at ministerial level of the country’s foreign relations. Today, Netanyahu’s government numbers 29 ministers, with fully five dealing with functions traditionally under the Foreign Ministry’s purview.

You have Amichai Chikli dealing with relations with Diaspora communities, Education Minister Yoav Kisch in charge of regional cooperation, Justice Minister Yariv Levin also serving as intelligence minister, Ron Dermer as minister of strategic affairs, and now Galit Distal Atbaryan serving as minister of information inside the Prime Minister’s Office.

While this explosion of ministries might be good politically for Netanyahu in that it provides senior positions and prestige for loyalists, it is not necessarily good for the country. How does that old adage go: “Too many cooks spoil the broth”?

Ron Dermer, Israel's new strategic affairs minister, enters the Knesset plenum on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Ron Dermer, Israel's new strategic affairs minister, enters the Knesset plenum on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Why does Israel need so many foreign ministers?

When it comes to setting policy affecting foreign relations – be it trying to expand the Abraham Accords to fighting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and setting the principles of the country’s public diplomacy – if you have five different ministers dealing with the various issues, they will inevitably pull in different directions.

For instance, Distal Atbaryan said this week that she wants to move the country’s public diplomacy to be less about Israel’s great music scene and tremendous innovation, and more about how it is not occupying anyone’s land.

Such an emphasis, however, runs against years in which the Foreign Ministry has been trying to re-brand Israel, and present it to the world as a modern, hip country full of good food, great sights and gay rights, deemphasizing the conflict with the Palestinians. The idea was that when people abroad think of Israel, they should think of sun and fun and hi-tech, not war and terrorism. By emphasizing that Israel is not occupying any land, Distal Atbaryan is bringing the emphasis back to war and terror.

That is only one example. Does Israel need a Diaspora Affairs Ministry when it has a department in the Foreign Ministry in charge of Diaspora affairs, as well as the Jewish Agency, which deals with Jewish communities abroad? Does it need a Regional Cooperation Ministry, when the Foreign Ministry has eminently capable diplomats well-versed in the region? And how exactly is strategic affairs not something that should come under the Foreign Ministry’s umbrella?

The cannibalization of the Foreign Ministry did not start with Netanyahu. In fact, it began in 1999 with Ehud Barak, who created the Regional Cooperation Ministry as a place to put his political rival at the time, Shimon Peres. Ariel Sharon then added a Jerusalem Affairs Ministry to the mix in 2001, taking that issue out of the hands of the Foreign Ministry. And Ehud Olmert, in 2005, created the Diaspora Ministry for Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu did not invent this particular wheel but he has “perfected” it, with there now being five different ministries having responsibility over areas that the Foreign Ministry is perfectly capable of dealing with alone.

Besides what will surely be mixed messages, the parceling out of the ministry’s responsibilities leads to demoralization within it, as its employees feel increasingly irrelevant.

One sardonic joke among Israel’s diplomats for years is that the Foreign Ministry should be renamed the Ministry to Deal with Israelis in Distress Abroad because that is all it is left with.

If this was the feeling in the past, it is even more so the feeling today. And it is a shame. Israel’s Foreign Ministry is full of capable people who should be allowed to do what they were trained for. Israel, which faces considerable challenges on the world stage, needs unified marching orders on how to deal with the world coming from one source – not multiple officers giving different orders sending their troops in different directions.



Tags Foreign Ministry ron dermer diplomacy israeli politics Yariv Levin Yoav Kisch Amichai Chikli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by