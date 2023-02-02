Russia is putting out messaging designed to dissuade more support for Ukraine after seeing the deluge of western reports about sending tanks and possibly warplanes to Ukraine. After a year of war Moscow’s war aims appear to lack clarity. While it initially envisioned a short war where it would conquer Kyiv and leave Ukraine with a partitioned state governed from Lviv, it has settled in for a long slow grinding war. Moscow’s aim now is to force Ukraine to fight the war on its soil and to slowly crush Ukraine via attrition.

Where Russia is concerned today is about the announced arms deliveries to Ukraine. The Western countries, led by the US, Poland, the UK and others, have been adamant about upping their weapons deliveries to Kyiv. This means more artillery and air defenses. It also means more tanks. Reports point to some 100-200 tanks that could be delivered this year. Some of these will be armored vehicles, but some could be main battle tanks, the big armor that Ukraine will need to break the Russians in places like the Donbas. Currently Russia is trying to grind down the Ukrainians, in a war of attrition fought on Ukraine’s soil.

Three armored ambulances make their way from Israel to Ukraine to be used in the war with Russia. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The cynical Moscow method

It's possible to understand the cynical Moscow method via how it has fought other conflicts in places like Georgia or Syria. Moscow’s goal is to make other countries suffer and pay. It is willing to fight long, slow, frozen conflicts, so long as Moscow doesn’t suffer. Moscow wins when it plays by its rules. While western media tends to exaggerate Russia’s humiliations, even depicting Russia’s President as suffering from sickness or being challenged from within, the real story appears to be that Moscow has a long-term view. It believes the West is declining and therefore if you fight a long slow war with the West and what Moscow sees as its Ukrainian proxy, the longer the war, the less the West has. Russia is likely wrong here. The West has finally come together and is arming Ukraine and re-arming itself, a replay of the era of the 1930s when the West had to re-arm in face of emerging threats such as Germany and Japan. Of course, today, Germany and Japan are key allies of the West. Nevertheless, the point is the same, the West is re-arming. Germany and Japan are awakening to the threats of countries like Russia and China.

Moscow is reading the landscape now and is concerned. It’s main messaging today is to try to warn countries not to arm Ukraine. It is warning Israel, France and other states about this. Russian state media TASS says that “Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a priority to make sure that Ukrainian forces don’t have an opportunity to bombard Russian border regions.” What follows is a claim by Moscow that it wants to prevent any bombardment of its territory. It's unclear what Russia means here. Does it mean the annexed regions such as Crimea and Luhank, Donetsk and other places? Or does it mean Russia itself? Russia’s president has said the meeting will focus on "supporting the residents of Crimea, the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, whose homes and apartments in border territories have suffered damage or been ruined because of shelling by neo-Nazi formations."

At the same time Russia is complaining about France and any deliveries of warplanes. “French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the possible delivery of military aircraft to Ukraine will not lead to an escalation is absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday,” Tass reports. If that statement isn’t enough to explain Moscow’s worldview, Moscow sees that “all of NATO’s military infrastructure, even its satellites, are working against Russia for Ukraine’s sake around the clock, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov,” told reporters on Wednesday.

If one pieces this together it becomes clear that Russia’s major messaging this weekend is about trying to reduce the massive support that is soon to flow to Kyiv. It wants to warn France and others about this development. France is a country that historically has had keen understandings of Russia’s global role. This goes back to the era before the First World War and also dates to the era of the Balkan conflicts in the 1990s. Putin expects that France’s President Macron, who has an interest in history, understands this. Russia also hopes that Israel understands this issue.