The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Diaspora Jews needs to change their mindset to handle emergencies - opinion

If you see something, say something. By remaining vigilant and prepared, individuals can better handle unexpected incidents.

By YONI ARI
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 04:20

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 05:04
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Jewish community in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles has been left feeling vulnerable and apprehensive after the shooting of two Jewish men leaving religious services in the area. Some have even expressed the need to arm themselves for protection.

The incident highlights the importance of taking additional measures to increase safety and should be used as an opportunity to shift our collective mindset to one that prioritizes a safety-focused approach, as well as a reminder to reassess safety plans.

The message here is that individuals should not resort to picking up a gun unless they are well-trained to do so. Instead, there are other ways to take responsibility for one’s own safety. The key is to be alert and aware of your surroundings.

If you see something, say something. By remaining vigilant and prepared, individuals can better handle unexpected incidents. While it’s impossible to predict when such incidents will occur, shifting one’s mindset to one of readiness can help individuals take appropriate action in an emergency.

In addition to personal responsibility, communities should consider additional safety measures for their organizations, synagogues and schools. While adding law enforcement to these locations could be a possibility, relying solely on this may not be enough. Therefore, it is important that leadership takes additional proactive steps to enhance its own security measures.

An event to celebrate the opening of a synagogue in Waldkliniken Eisenberg. (credit: Waldkliniken Eisenberg)An event to celebrate the opening of a synagogue in Waldkliniken Eisenberg. (credit: Waldkliniken Eisenberg)

Identify the attitudes that drive behavior and decision-making and work to change them. Identify and address current security practices as well as potential risks. Implement a security plan with a hands-on approach to ensure team preparedness. Seek the help of security experts to ensure adequate protection is in place.

Building confidence in safety in Jewish communities worldwide

Prioritizing safety entails building this culture of preparedness. Leadership for these organizations and communities must set the tone by emphasizing the importance of safety and encouraging open communication and collaboration among staff, members of the organizations and law enforcement. This will help identify potential risks and gaps in current safety protocols.

Incorporating frequent safety drills and training sessions and practicing them consistently together with the police or fire department, as well as other security agencies, can also go a long way in helping to shift the mindset. It will give the staff and the team hands-on experience and the confidence to respond in real-life crisis situations. This includes fire drills, lockdown drills and active shooter drills. The more the team practices, the better prepared they will be in the event of an actual emergency.

Fostering this culture of preparedness also has far-reaching benefits that extend beyond preventing tragedies. By taking on a safety-focused approach organizations can also build confidence, improve morale and increase trust in leadership.

Building resilience is making sure you know how to react during an incident and then recover quickly. This is especially important when events happen back-to-back in the same community.

Changing a mindset is not a one-time event but requires continuous reflection and growth. While having a plan is a great first step, it’s also important to continuously review and refine your approach to safety. This can be done through practicing what has been learned, regular evaluations, feedback from staff and members of the organization and incorporating best practices and lessons learned from other organizations and incidents.

It’s imperative to change our mindset to one that is ready to handle an emergency and focused on safety. By shifting our focus from complacent to proactive and prepared thinking, we can not only prevent future tragedies but also create a safer and more secure environment for all.

The writer is co-founder and executive director of the Jewish Emergency Preparedness Project (JEPP), a nonprofit organization building stronger, more resilient faith-based communities. He is a retired IDF major, having served in the Home Front Command.



Tags jerusalem post opinion guns antisemitism Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
3

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
4

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
5

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by