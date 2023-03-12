From the Galil to the Golan, exploring Israel's north

Spring is already here; a great time to go out and enjoy the outdoors. Choose a starting point with a radius of 20 kilometers and plan your two to three itinerary. We set the lovely town of Rosh Pina as a base.

For our temporary two-night accommodation, we chose the relatively new Edmond Hotel which proved to be comfortable, professional and perfect for our short road trip, leaving us ready to explore the walking trails, sites and landscapes nearby.

THE EDMOND HOTEL in Rosh Pina. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Close to our hotel, on the upper edge of Rosh Pina, there is a slope that leads to the mountains of Safed. This short hike will take you along a tranquil stream known as Nahal Rosh Pina. The trail climbs between old olive tree orchards and plenty of blossoming almond trees. Once you’ve completed your relaxing walk, you can spend some time in the historic quarter of Rosh Pina, where the pioneering founders built their stone houses and local vendors dot the streets.

We then drove eastwards toward the Golan. While crossing the Jordan River near Gadot, we enjoyed the majestic view of Mount Hermon. The landscape amazes as, within just a few kilometers, it morphs from the Galilee into the Golan.

Yehudiya Nature Reserve

The first stop in the Golan is Yehudiya Nature Reserve and the Meshushim stream, which is part of the reserve. Lace up your hiking shoes and descend along a well-marked trail to one of the most amazing natural pools.

THE MESHUSHIM stream in the Golan. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

The treasure of this trail lies at the bottom of the wadi with the picturesque Meshushim pond, with its hexagonal rock formations, formed by volcanic activity, which create the walls of the pond. It is the perfect place to dip your feet in the cool water, or enjoy the shade of the large trees, before gathering your strength to climb back up to the car and continue on your journey.

Near Katzrin, known as the “capital of the Golan Heights” the Bazelet HaGolan winery in Kidmat Zvi is an intriguing vineyard that embodies masterful winemaking by utilizing the unique volcanic basalt soil of the Golan.

Learn about the history of the winery in their new visitor center which boasts beautiful views over the Sea of Galilee. You can also taste a wide selection of wines, or even purchase a bottle or two to take home with you.

Two to three days and 20 kilometers is just right for a spring break in the Galilee and Golan regions.