The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

From the Galil to the Golan, exploring Israel's north

Two to three days and 20 kilometers is just right for a spring break in the Galilee and Golan regions.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 01:22
NAHAL ROSH Pina. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
NAHAL ROSH Pina.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Spring is already here; a great time to go out and enjoy the outdoors. Choose a starting point with a radius of 20 kilometers and plan your two to three itinerary. We set the lovely town of Rosh Pina as a base.

For our temporary two-night accommodation, we chose the relatively new Edmond Hotel which proved to be comfortable, professional and perfect for our short road trip, leaving us ready to explore the walking trails, sites and landscapes nearby.

THE EDMOND HOTEL in Rosh Pina. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) THE EDMOND HOTEL in Rosh Pina. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Close to our hotel, on the upper edge of Rosh Pina, there is a slope that leads to the mountains of Safed. This short hike will take you along a tranquil stream known as Nahal Rosh Pina. The trail climbs between old olive tree orchards and plenty of blossoming almond trees. Once you’ve completed your relaxing walk, you can spend some time in the historic quarter of Rosh Pina, where the pioneering founders built their stone houses and local vendors dot the streets.

We then drove eastwards toward the Golan. While crossing the Jordan River near Gadot, we enjoyed the majestic view of Mount Hermon. The landscape amazes as, within just a few kilometers, it morphs from the Galilee into the Golan.

Yehudiya Nature Reserve

The first stop in the Golan is Yehudiya Nature Reserve and the Meshushim stream, which is part of the reserve. Lace up your hiking shoes and descend along a well-marked trail to one of the most amazing natural pools.

THE MESHUSHIM stream in the Golan. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) THE MESHUSHIM stream in the Golan. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

The treasure of this trail lies at the bottom of the wadi with the picturesque Meshushim pond, with its hexagonal rock formations, formed by volcanic activity, which create the walls of the pond. It is the perfect place to dip your feet in the cool water, or enjoy the shade of the large trees, before gathering your strength to climb back up to the car and continue on your journey.

Near Katzrin, known as the “capital of the Golan Heights” the  Bazelet HaGolan winery in Kidmat Zvi is an intriguing vineyard that embodies masterful winemaking by utilizing the unique volcanic basalt soil of the Golan.

Learn about the history of the winery in their new visitor center which boasts beautiful views over the Sea of Galilee. You can also taste a wide selection of wines, or even purchase a bottle or two to take home with you.

Two to three days and 20 kilometers is just right for a spring break in the Galilee and Golan regions.



Tags Galilee Golan Heights Tourism travel golani travel israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by