The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What are Israeli-European relations like after 75 years? - opinion

Historically, Europe played a key role in Israel’s security and economic growth – from the supply of weapons by Czechoslovakia in 1948 to the reparations agreement with Germany in 1952.

By EMMANUEL NAVON
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 03:16
PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in January. The European Union is Israel’s first trade partner. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in January. The European Union is Israel’s first trade partner.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

Israel’s 75th Independence Day is an opportunity to reflect on relations with Europe and the role of the European Leadership Network (ELNET).

One of the recent milestones in Israel’s foreign relations has been the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states. This landmark agreement promotes not only regional stability and economic cooperation, but also creates new opportunities for relations between Europe and Israel. ELNET has been instrumental in initiating dialogues and fostering relationships between Israeli, European, and Arab policymakers.

ELNET is playing a key role in involving European countries in the Abraham Accords. In December 2022, for example, ELNET hosted an international conference in Jerusalem on “Europe and the Abraham Accords.”

As the war in Ukraine has brought back military threats and has produced an energy crisis in Europe, Israeli military expertise and technological edge are potentially in high demand – but for this potential to materialize, one must be proactive. ELNET helps introduce Israeli solutions to European challenges by bringing European delegations to Israel, hosting dialogues between Israeli and European think tanks, and by accompanying partnerships between Israeli and European companies.

As Europe seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian gas and reduce carbon emissions, Israel’s significant natural gas resources and innovative technologies in renewable energies are invaluable. ELNET has initiated successful joint projects between Israel and Europe in the field of environmental sustainability, for example, through a joint German-French ClimateTech delegation a few months ago.

European Union flags flutter as people take part in the demonstration ''One Europe for all'', a rally against nationalism across the European Union, in Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2019. (credit: LISI NIESNER)European Union flags flutter as people take part in the demonstration ''One Europe for all'', a rally against nationalism across the European Union, in Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2019. (credit: LISI NIESNER)

ELNET IS proud of its crucial role in strengthening Israel-Europe relations, but it is also aware of the challenges ahead. The war in Ukraine, the global geopolitical contest between the US-led order, the alternative one jointly promoted by China and Russia and the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia have confirmed that Israel’s strongest allies are in the West.

Europe is a pillar of the West. Two European countries – the UK and France – have global military reach, nuclear weapons and a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Germany is the world’s fourth-largest economy. The European Union (EU) is Israel’s first trade partner.

Upcoming EIPC conference

ELNET’s upcoming International Policy Conference (EIPC) in Paris on May 8 will bring together the world’s top experts and most influential decision-makers. This unique event will attract 500 participants and 70 speakers from Israel, Europe, the US, and Arab countries.

The conference will provide a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations, with the purpose of translating the potential of Europe-Israel relations into partnerships between academics, businesses, governments, and NGOs.

Historically, Europe played a key role in Israel’s security and economic growth – from the supply of weapons by Czechoslovakia in 1948 to the reparations agreement with Germany in 1952 and the military alliance with the Fourth French Republic. This historical partnership can and must be expanded on the basis of common values and shared interests – but such a vision can only materialize thanks to a proactive approach.

The writer is CEO of ELNET Israel and lectures on international relations, at Tel Aviv University.



Tags europe and israel foreign affairs security Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by