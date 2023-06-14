The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Partial praise for the bureaucratic system - opinion

Unlike so many government and other offices, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court is a place of peace and harmony.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 02:44
PEOPLE WAIT in a long line outside a post office in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
PEOPLE WAIT in a long line outside a post office in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

In Israel, we are quick to criticize and slow to praise, but where credit is due – whether for something positive or negative – it should be given.

Bureaucracy is one of the most common bugbears, and constant proof that a chain is as strong as its weakest link.

All one needs to downgrade any office is a surly clerk or secretary who is loathe to do anything helpful for someone on the other side of the desk.

When the opposite occurs, it is almost a pleasure to go to some place where one might ordinarily prefer not to be.

Peace and harmony at the Jerusalem court

A case in point is the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, known in Hebrew as Beit Hamishpat Hashalom. And indeed, it is a place of peace and harmony.

KIRYAT MENACHEM’S sole post office has closed (Illustrative). (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) KIRYAT MENACHEM’S sole post office has closed (Illustrative). (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Unlike so many government and other offices, one does not have to make an appointment in advance, but one should be aware that services are only provided till 1:30 p.m. These include, inter alia, community services, apostilles, and issues related to people in prison.

Security personnel at the entrance to the building are pleasant, polite, helpful, and even friendly. They also point people in the right direction.

The attitude is contagious. Members of the public are also helpful and polite. These days, to take a number to be in line, one doesn’t pull a chit from a paper roll on a stand. Today, it’s all electronic, and it includes the service that the person taking a number requires. But technology is problematic – not only because it relies on electricity, a generator, a battery, or some other form of energy. In my case, there’s an added aggravation because my fingerprints do not always register, nor do my fingers tapping on a keyboard or a screen.

Thus during a recent visit to the Magistrates Court for the purpose of getting an apostille on a legal document, I was frustrated by my inability to type my ID number. It stopped after the fourth digit. Someone waiting behind me offered to help. But initially, it wasn’t working for him either. Another man came up and offered to help and after several tries, they finally succeeded and all three of us were delighted with our triumph.

On the wall in the waiting area, there is a large screen listing the services, the number of people who are waiting, and which number is next in line for each service. When a number comes up, to signify someone’s turn, it is broadcast and shown in a larger font and a different color on the screen.

Unlike the postal services, people were being processed very quickly, efficiently and pleasantly.

Everyone was being so nice and courteous, that it was simply a pleasure to be there.

A place like that is visited by every strata of society, and everyone seems to get along, despite their differences. No one is hurling insults or practicing incitement, nor are there raised voices.

It’s an example worth following.



Tags Israel Jerusalem court law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by