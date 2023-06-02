Palestinian posed as Israeli citizen, worked as armed mall guard

An illegal resident from the West Bank named Mahmud al-Raja posed as a resident of Nazareth, went through a weapons course and was employed as a security guard at a mall in the center of the country, the police allowed for publication on Friday.
The man even began working as a security guard in a mall in Holon, but was arrested by the police shortly after, following a complaint by the resident of Nazareth whose identity al-Raja had assumed.
Israel Police on Thursday received a complaint by a resident of Nazareth that an imposter was issued a weapons license from a security firm under his name.
Holon police investigators then found the suspect, a 36-year-old resident of the town of Dura near Hebron in the West Bank, who was hired as an armed security guard at a mall.
The suspect will be detained for the investigation
The suspect was arrested and brought to the police station for investigation, and later was brought before a judge and detained until Monday for further questioning.
Judge Alaa Masarwa stressed in his decision to extend the suspect's detention: "This case evokes difficult feelings between great embarrassment and a real concern arising from the way the authorities handled the case of the suspect, who scammed his way to a weapons license, and even employment as a security guard at the Holon mall, while being a citizen of the Palestinian Authority."
"He pretended to be an Israeli, has a criminal record, and has also accumulated convictions for property crimes, violent crimes, and fraud," judge Masarwa added.