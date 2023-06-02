The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinian posed as Israeli citizen, worked as armed mall guard

The man began working as a security guard in a mall but was arrested by the police shortly after, following a complaint by the resident of Nazareth whose identity he had assumed.

By ARNOLD NATAEV/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 21:08

Updated: JUNE 3, 2023 08:56
Closed down shops at the Azrieli shopping mall on December 27, 2020, as Israel enters its 3rd nationawide lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
An illegal resident from the West Bank named Mahmud al-Raja posed as a resident of Nazareth, went through a weapons course and was employed as a security guard at a mall in the center of the country, the police allowed for publication on Friday.

The man even began working as a security guard in a mall in Holon, but was arrested by the police shortly after, following a complaint by the resident of Nazareth whose identity al-Raja had assumed.

Israel Police on Thursday received a complaint by a resident of Nazareth that an imposter was issued a weapons license from a security firm under his name. 

Holon police investigators then found the suspect, a 36-year-old resident of the town of Dura near Hebron in the West Bank, who was hired as an armed security guard at a mall.

The suspect will be detained for the investigation

The suspect was arrested and brought to the police station for investigation, and later was brought before a judge and detained until Monday for further questioning.

An Israel Police officer is seen during an emegerncy drill in the town of Meron ahead of the annual Lag BaOmer pilgrimage to Mount Meron on Sunday, May 7, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)An Israel Police officer is seen during an emegerncy drill in the town of Meron ahead of the annual Lag BaOmer pilgrimage to Mount Meron on Sunday, May 7, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Judge Alaa Masarwa stressed in his decision to extend the suspect's detention: "This case evokes difficult feelings between great embarrassment and a real concern arising from the way the authorities handled the case of the suspect, who scammed his way to a weapons license, and even employment as a security guard at the Holon mall, while being a citizen of the Palestinian Authority."

"He pretended to be an Israeli, has a criminal record, and has also accumulated convictions for property crimes, violent crimes, and fraud," judge Masarwa added.



Tags West Bank police Holon shopping mall
