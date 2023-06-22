The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Balancing AI and Judaism - opinion

AI is already shaping our world positively, aiding in healthcare, science and the most basic literary tasks.

By BENJY MORGAN
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 02:30
MEN RECITE morning prayers on a train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Daily prayer allows us to consciously express gratitude for our livelihoods and cognitive abilities, the writer notes. (photo credit: LARA SAVAGE/FLASH90)
MEN RECITE morning prayers on a train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Daily prayer allows us to consciously express gratitude for our livelihoods and cognitive abilities, the writer notes.
(photo credit: LARA SAVAGE/FLASH90)

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, the casual use of AI, and conversations about it, have exploded. It has become the fastest-growing app in Internet history, with more than 100 million users in two months. The World of Statistics compared the growth of ChatGPT to other world-altering technological inventions, such as mobile phones and the Internet.

AI is already shaping our world positively, aiding in healthcare, science and the most basic literary tasks (although not this piece!). There is certainly much to talk about. The discourse, however, quickly turned more alarming and somewhat sinister.

CNN reported that at a Yale CEO summit in early June, 42% of CEOs asked said that AI “has the potential to destroy humanity five to 10 years from now.” Pundits have warned that artificial intelligence could lead to plagiarism, job losses, fake news and additional harm.

Yet, it is hard to deem this new technology so conclusively as a threat. As a society, we will gradually learn how to apply and restrain it, harnessing it for the good. Maimonides, one of the most eminent Jewish philosophers of all time, held an optimistic view of history, whereby the technological and religious developments of human civilization are marching in a positive direction. Technological advances can be used to push the world forward, and AI should be no different.

What Judaism is all about

But all of this is just my thoughts on the future. A clear conclusion of all this technological innovation, and how to balance it, can be gleaned already now. One aspect of AI should be contrasted with Judaism, and highlight what Judaism is all about.

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Artificial intelligence already poses a threat to our experience of reality. It has the potential to warp our true perception and understanding of the world. The technology can generate deep fakes and weave convincing, yet fictitious, stories. It is becoming increasingly difficult to assess what information is genuine and what is distorted; the boundaries between truth and falsehood are being blurred by machines.

AI algorithms can further perpetuate the echo chambers we find ourselves in, reinforcing our existing beliefs and isolating each societal subgroup from alternative perspectives, be they political, social or academic. AI-driven platforms can push us to our deepest interests and biases, obscuring a fuller picture of the world around us.

In contrast, Judaism is a value system and a lifestyle that forces us to properly engage with the world around us, truthfully and holistically. Its many commandments permeate our lives. Judaism makes us focus and be mindful of the daily, weekly and annual passage through time, shaping all aspects of our lives.

Reciting blessings makes us appreciate the food we eat. The three daily prayers allow us to consciously express gratitude, three times a day, for our livelihoods and cognitive abilities. One verse in Psalms describes “angels of God encircling us”; Maimonides understands this to mean the mitzvot that surround our lives.

Community living, Shabbat, charity, and our days of national commemorations force us to live in the real world, fully engaging with others, our past, and aspects of ourselves that we would otherwise not tap into. 

AI may threaten our engagement with the outside world around us, but Judaism can plug us back into it. The future is bright, but the present can also be.

The writer, a rabbi, is CEO of the Jewish Learning Exchange.



Tags Judaism technology Artificial intelligence Christians United for Israel Moshe Maimonides
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by