The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Titan submersible tragedy was totally avoidable - opinion

It is a travesty that the vehicle was never certified for use by any of the international certification/classification societies such as DNV-GL or the American Bureau of Shipping.

By IVAN L. CAPLAN
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 03:12
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
(photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

I feel compelled to comment on the sinking and loss of the Titan manned submersible and its passengers. It is indeed a tragic event, but one that likely could have been avoided. 

It is a travesty that the vehicle was never certified for use by any of the international certification/classification societies such as DNV-GL or the American Bureau of Shipping.

Of course, I personally do not know what level of structural analysis, testing, and periodic inspection was performed on Titan. It is unlikely that they did costly full-scale cyclic testing of the pressure hull to assess possible structural degradation. In my opinion, it is likely that failure occurred at either bolt-hole regions or by buckling in a weakened area in the composite pressure hull resulting in catastrophic implosion of the pressure hull.

It is important to note that virtually all manned submersible pressure hulls are fabricated using either high-strength steels or titanium, based on safety concerns and solid experience. 

In addition, designing a manned submersible in a tubular configuration is asking for trouble. The structure doesn’t resist the hydrostatic pressure at depth as efficiently as a sphere which virtually all manned deep diving vessels employ.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS) The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

Furthermore, the use of carbon composites on the Titan vehicle is full of unknowns. First, there are no standard defect criteria for the composite material – and non-destructive inspection methods are not well established. Also, the coupling of the graphite composite hull to titanium end caps causes a structural loading mismatch at the bolt holes and titanium and composites expand and contract differently with temperature changes. 

In addition, out-of-roundness issues with the graphite composite pressure hull could lead to local buckling concerns at the very high hydrostatic pressures in deep ocean operations.

Marine Technology Society's concerns about the Titan's development

In 2018, the Marine Technology Society drafted a letter to Oceangate (never sent) expressing concern about the development of Titan and stating that “Our apprehension is that the current experimental approach adopted by Oceangate could result in negative outcomes (from minor to catastrophic)” and “We recommend that at a minimum you institute a prototype testing program that is reviewed and witnessed by DNV-GL or ABS.”

A major concern based on the Titan tragedy is that manned submersible safety may come under question. This should not be the case. Properly classed/certified manned submersibles have shown to have a wonderful safety record.

For example, in 2005, I was hired as a materials technology consultant by Southwest Research Institute and Wood Hole Oceanographic Institution to work on an Upgrade Project for the manned deep submersible vehicle Alvin. 

The successful development of the original Alvin goes back to 1964 with a history of more than 5,000 dives and more than 30,000 hours of operation. Of note, on March 17, 1966, Alvin was used to locate and recover a submerged 1.5-megaton hydrogen bomb lost in the Mediterranean in a US Air Force midair accident.

The goal was to replace Alvin’s 2.134-meter diameter steel pressure hull with 7.60-centimeter-thick titanium that would allow the vehicle to increase its depth of operation from 3,658 m. to 6400.8 m. and would enable it to cover 98% of the ocean floor. 

I was intimately involved in the selection and testing of the titanium alloy that was used and its fabrication by industry that included electron beam welding of two hemispheres together resulting in the final pressure hull that can host three oceanographers.

My main point is that in order to certify the pressure hull by ABS, comprehensive structural and bucking finite element analysis was performed by SwRI. Testing was performed on the titanium alloy under various loading conditions – static (creep), cyclic (fatigue), and seawater (stress corrosion). The fabricated titanium pressure hull was precisely machined to ensure sphericity – any out-of-roundness areas would be local areas of concern from a buckling perspective under the hydrostatic pressure at such deep depths. 

The final personnel sphere was then cyclic-tested at simulated full depth at the unique pressure tank located at the David Taylor facility in Annapolis MD. The vehicle was then successfully inspected using a variety of non-destructive techniques and finally certified for use by ABS in 2013. 

The writer is a former senior project engineer for the US Navy and past head of the Titanium Technology Program Office. Before his recent retirement, he was president of GIA Associates, an engineering consulting firm, and president and director of the not-for-profit Maritime Technology Alliance.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by