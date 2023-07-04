The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The battle over UNESCO - opinion

Washington owes the UN some $619 million in past dues because it did not pay what it owed UNESCO. It appears that now the administration will make good on this debt.

By DORE GOLD
Published: JULY 4, 2023 02:23
UNESCO HEADQUARTERS in Paris: UNESCO resolutions became a critical element in the international effort undertaken by Israel’s adversaries to delegitimize the Jewish state, says the writer. (photo credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)
UNESCO HEADQUARTERS in Paris: UNESCO resolutions became a critical element in the international effort undertaken by Israel’s adversaries to delegitimize the Jewish state, says the writer.
(photo credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, is back in the news with reports that the Biden administration is about to rejoin the body this month. Washington fully withdrew from UNESCO in 2017.

The withdrawal process started because UNESCO decided to include “Palestine” as a full member. Congress adopted legislation in 2011 prohibiting American funding in the event that UNESCO continued to seek US financial backing.

What made matters worse was the tendency of the UN to make references to holy sites in Jerusalem according to their Arabic names alone, while minimizing any mention of their Jewish connection. UNESCO resolutions became a critical element in the international effort undertaken by Israel’s adversaries to delegitimize the Jewish state.

As with other hostile resolutions adopted by specialized agencies of the UN, UNESCO was not successful in its various campaigns against Israel because of the merits of the cases it was making – but rather because of the automatic majorities it was able to establish during the votes held at its headquarters in Paris.

Washington owes the UN some $619 million in past dues because it did not pay what it owed UNESCO. It appears that now the administration will make good on this debt. 

The UNESCO logo is seen during the opening of the 39th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER) The UNESCO logo is seen during the opening of the 39th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)

US tensions with UNESCO

True, going back to 1990, during the Reagan administration, the US was critical of the organization. But what intensified the American clash with UNESCO was the steady politicization of its resolutions on Israel. Now, however, a new factor is influencing the US approach: China is picking up some of the slack left by the US financial cutoff, especially in Africa.

All the talk about UNESCO comes without any effort made to revise resolutions that the body adopted in the recent past. Will the resolutions to which Israel strenuously objected still stand?

In the past, UNESCO characterized Hebron as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.” Should Israel allow that to stand as a goodwill gesture to the UN? These questions are highly contentious, but there have been no suggestions that they should be canceled or at least modified 

If you accept the definition of the Temple Mount as a purely Islamic site, as does UNESCO, then how can Israeli diplomats defend Israeli interests that have been recognized by the international community at other times?

There are the hills of Battir – southwest of Jerusalem – where the ruins of ancient Beitar are located at a site known as Khirbet al-Yahud. It is a location that the famous Judean commander, Bar Kochba, is believed to have employed as his last stronghold against the Roman Empire in 135 CE.

Battir was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a Palestinian site. Thus irresponsible nomenclature with respect to Israel at UNESCO is an instrument for waging political warfare against the Jewish State and establishing a fait accompli concerning the claims each side is asserting regarding their historical rights. 

Israel must not acquiesce to this Palestinian effort. 

The writer, a former senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and director-general of the Foreign Ministry.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by