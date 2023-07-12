The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Saba, give me your phone - opinion

These days everyone has a multi-purpose cell phone and the best model is about NIS 500.

By RAYMOND APPLE
Published: JULY 12, 2023 04:41
Follow The Jerusalem Post on Instagram (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Follow The Jerusalem Post on Instagram
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In my childhood, the phone was a fitment attached to the wall of the corridor. We lived in Australia and phone calls were a historic experience. My father was the Australian agent for Coilettes, which saved people from getting their phone cords tangled up. Who invented Coilettes and who got my father involved I don’t remember, though my little brothers and I felt that our family was important because we were ahead of others and part of the cultural development of Melbourne suburbia.

It was an event to hear the phone bell ring, and relatives sometimes misused the occasion. For example, one day the phone rang and a cultured voice on the other end said, “This is Rabbi Danglow speaking!” My mother, who had picked up the receiver, thought it was her brother playing games, and said, “Leslie, stop being silly!” 

Her rebuke achieved nothing because the voice kept saying, “Mrs. Apple, this is Rabbi Danglow!”

After a few minutes my mother realized that it really was the rabbi and I guess she had to apologize. Eventually she told Leslie and he dined out on the episode for years afterwards.

Making or receiving a call meant standing in the cold and concentrating on the phone and not allowing anyone else to make a competing noise. My family kept up with the development of the telephone service by getting a next-stage phone which sat on the sideboard in the dining room. Naturally we all had to run there when the phone rang; we couldn’t take the handset anywhere else in the house.

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)

International phone calls (and even local calls) cost a fortune. As a rabbinical student at Jews’ College in London I never phoned home – not even once – because calling overseas was so expensive. I recall needing two pounds a minute to make an international call, and like all the students, I was cash-strapped. If the phone rang in the corridor of the residential floor of the building, everyone came flocking and stood outside their bedroom door to share in the excitement.

It is said (and I believe it!) that on the infrequent occasions when anyone called his parents, both parties spent the whole three-minute call crying. Some of the students told me that they got engaged because it was cheaper than making regular phone calls to one’s girlfriend.

I got married soon after assuming office at the Bayswater Synagogue and we installed a phone in our apartment in order to keep contact with the congregation (and to phone the warden-president every morning). Later we moved to Hampstead where we had a strange phone number – HAM 5060 – and a shul secretary called Mrs. Bacon. Despite the ham and bacon we kept kosher! We phoned a local kosher butcher with our meat order several times a week. As we had no car (yet) the butcher delivered our order and sometimes phoned first to say he was on the way.

We moved back to Australia and spent 32 years at the Great Synagogue in Sydney where no-one had problems with us having a phone, sometimes several. We teased people by saying that the Shule office number – MA 3950 – derived its MA call sign from my wife’s initials. Eventually our children made Aliyah but phones in Israel were not yet a standard item and if we visited Israel we could only call home by means of a public phone and a supply of asimonim.

Now, cell phones are everywhere

In due course people got cell phones. My first Australian cell phone was heavy and expensive. It was a gift from a congregant and cost him (or so I seem to remember) A$700. Later I had a series of pocket-size cell phones which I replaced every time the battery needed renewing.

These days everyone has a multi-purpose cell phone and the best model is about NIS 500. My cell phone was smashed in my pocket when I tripped and fell at Patt Junction in Jerusalem on the way to Malcha, so I couldn’t phone my wife to tell her about my mishaps, and I had to get a new phone without delay.

I am constantly learning about new apps (fancy! – I can take photos and pay my bills with my phone!) and am discovering that house phones are increasingly unnecessary. If only my fellow passengers on the bus didn’t speak so long and loudly on their phones! Because I have Waze and most of my grandchildren don’t, I am constantly asked, “Saba, give me your phone”. The drawback is that every now and then I fail to ask my children and grandchildren to give back my phone and as a sometimes forgetful senior citizen I don’t remember who I lent the phone to.

The writer is emeritus rabbi of the Great Synagogue, Sydney.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by