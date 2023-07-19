The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Summer camps: A transformative two-way street for Jewish peoplehood - opinion

In the context of today’s relationship between Israel and world Jewry, this mentality is arguably more important than ever.

By GAL ATIA
Published: JULY 19, 2023 06:09
THE WRITER directs an activity at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
THE WRITER directs an activity at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

Although Israel has always been my home, my second home for 14 summers was Camp Ramah in Wisconsin, where I served as one of The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Summer Camp shlichim (“emissaries”).

Camp is where I met my future wife. It’s where my children are currently spending the summer, even while I’m not there. It’s where I gained the tools and experiences to make some of my most formative life choices. And it’s where I went from being an Israeli to being an Israeli Jew.

Summer camp emissaries discover that it takes a certain degree of effort to be Jewish in North America, whether it be investing in Jewish education, finding kosher food, getting involved with community organizations, or simply because challenges such as antisemitism and the nature of college life can make it easier not to be Jewish. 

At summer camp, many of these Israeli shlichim get the chance to experience and embrace pluralistic Judaism for the first time, through weekday and Shabbat prayers, havdala, and other rituals. They often reflect on the experience as a turning point in regard to how they view themselves, Judaism, and the world.

Without a doubt, bringing a taste of Israel to North America’s summer camps is the central role and core mission of the shlichim. This summer, The Jewish Agency sent 1,500 young Israelis, ages 19-25, to North American Jewish summer camps where they impart their experience and skills, creating lasting bonds with campers and forging connections to Israel. The shlichim hail from all over Israel and from a variety of backgrounds, in a true display of the country’s diversity.

American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)

At the same time, the deep influence of the experience on the emissaries themselves proves that the process of cultivating a sense of Jewish peoplehood goes both ways. By immersing themselves in North American Jewish life, these Israeli emissaries bring that unique experience back to their Shabbat tables in Israel and by extension, they transform Israeli society – particularly by enriching the ways in which Judaism is practiced in the Jewish state.

Summer camp also transforms the shlichim on a professional level. As the American Camp Association has noted, the “Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills For the Next 10 Years” (according to Forbes) are dominated by those that counselors gain at summer camp: emotional intelligence, creativity, collaboration, flexibility, leadership, and continuous learning. Indeed, from 19-25 – the ages at which summer camp emissaries serve – professional development is one of a young adult’s most important priorities in life.

This certainly reflects my own experience at Camp Ramah, where I served as a basketball counselor and along the way assumed a leadership role in sports programming – providing me with essential skills such as team building, in order to later thrive as a manager in the workplace. 

Further, by running a sports program for campers with special needs, I was inspired to study special education. Today, my US summer camp experience has truly come full circle, in my capacity as director of The Jewish Agency’s Summer Shlichut Program.

In these ways, the emissary’s mission is a mutually beneficial two-way street. North American Jewish campers experience authentic connections with Israel by developing relationships with emissaries. Meanwhile, these are defined not only by the Israel-centric experiences that they bring to camp but also by the Jewish communal experiences and professional knowledge that they bring back to Israel. 

Jewish Agency's emissaries' impact on Israeli society felt to this day

We can see the emissaries’ impact on Israeli society through the accomplishments of high-profile alums of the shlichut program, such as MK Idan Roll and famed actor and producer Maor Zaguri.

Ultimately, relationship-building represents the essence of the emissaries’ two-way street. Shlichim leave The Jewish Agency’s pre-camp training with a variety of tools and with the basic understanding that their central goal is to create meaningful relationships and share their story – that is, in fact, the essence of their mission.

In the context of today’s relationship between Israel and world Jewry, this mentality is arguably more important than ever. By bringing the Israeli experience to North American Jewish campers and then providing shlichim with the personal and professional development that empowers them to make an impact on Israeli society upon their return, this mission will continue to strengthen the relationship between North American Jewry and Israel for years to come.

The writer is director of the Summer Shlichut Program at The Jewish Agency for Israel.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by