The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

This is how we can fight antisemitism on Ivy League campuses - opinion

My suggestion is the creation of a single cross-campus, pro-Israel advocacy group that would confront Ivy League university antisemitism in the eye.

By RON RUBIN
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 02:24
THE ENTRANCE to Saybrook College of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. As Yale’s president, Rev. Ezra Stiles instituted a policy requiring all freshmen to study Hebrew. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
THE ENTRANCE to Saybrook College of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. As Yale’s president, Rev. Ezra Stiles instituted a policy requiring all freshmen to study Hebrew.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Having spent a 50-year career teaching American government to some 15,000 mainly minority students at a CUNY community college, the following suggestion directed at the venerable eight-member Ivy League group of colleges might seem presumptuous: I propose the creation of a combined alumni federation from these individual campuses to fight the irrefutable signs of antisemitism that exist there.

In researching my book, Strangers and Natives, a Newspaper Narrative of Early Jewish America, 1734-1869, I realized that manifestations of antisemitism did not always exist at those elite colleges. I found that in this country’s formative years, the Hebrew language and Old Testament references were greatly admired.

For example, consider the career of Rev. Ezra Stiles, president of Yale College from 1778-1795. Previously, as minister of Newport, Rhode Island’s Second Congregational Church, he attended many services at the Newport Hebrew Congregation in order to enhance his knowledge of Hebrew and Judaic matters. As Yale’s president, Stiles instituted a policy requiring all freshmen to study Hebrew. In 1781, he delivered his first commencement address in Hebrew. In 1785 and 1793, Hebrew was the language in which the valedictorians delivered their speeches. The university’s signature motto, from its founding, were the Hebrew words, “Urim Vetumim,” meaning light and truth and referring to some of the vestments used by high priests in the ancient Temple of Jerusalem..

Two hundred and fifty years later, the campus Yale Daily News has been accused of carrying antisemitic articles, rants attacking Israeli colonialism and apartheid have taken place in classrooms, pro-Israel signs have been torn down and Jewish student applicants are being admitted in far smaller numbers.

How to stop Ivy League antisemitism: A cross-campus pro-Israel advocacy group

My suggestion is the creation of a single cross-campus, pro-Israel advocacy group that would confront antisemitism in the eye. It would deal with mounting restrictions on Jewish student admission, limits on hiring new Jewish faculty, hateful classroom attacks on Israel, accusations against Israel for killing Palestinians and harvesting their organs for sale, antisemitic course-reading lists, racist campus guest speakers, and possible incidents of violence directed against Jewish students. The establishment Jewish “defense” organizations are not confronting this antisemitic growth, as the increase in occurrences testify. Progressive ideology on campus is growing, shown by the upswing of brazen attacks on Israel.

Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey. (credit: TIM ALEX/UNSPLASH) Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey. (credit: TIM ALEX/UNSPLASH)

Limiting this new pro-Jewish group to the eight Ivies would prevent diffusion of efforts. Since these colleges are prestigious, successes there would carry over to colleges with less celebrity. Of course, a professional staff must be in order to advocate both on campus and in the media. Membership need not be limited to Jews, as Israel’s friends come from all backgrounds.

Who would pay for all this? Whether stated openly or not, angry alumni – pained by campus antisemitism and hostile college administrations and refusing to donate to their alma maters – would change the equation. The mammoth endowments of these eight universities range from Harvard’s $50.9 billion to Brown’s $6.5b. Nonetheless, despite the existence of thousands of Jewish alumni, many from the ranks of assimilated, secular Jews would regrettably not be on board in publicly challenging campus antisemitism. Perhaps enough dedicated, savvy Jews would surface to meet the challenge.

When John Adams (1735-1826), the second president of the United States, entered Harvard, then a theological seminary, he was required to study Hebrew, Latin, and Greek. Based on his studies, Adams wrote: “They [the Jews] are the most glorious nation that ever inhabited this earth. The Romans and their empire were but a bubble in comparison to the Jews. They have given religion in three quarters of the globe and have influenced the affairs of mankind more and happily than any other nation, ancient or modern.”

I am hopeful that once this new Ivy League-directed advocacy group unmasks the hateful antisemitic scene, this tribute by Adams will emerge as the new campus barometer.

The writer is an emeritus professor of political science at City University of New York.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by