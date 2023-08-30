Should the Torah's curses be whispered or shouted? - opinion

Parashat Ki Tavo, found in the Book of Deuteronomy, is known for its vivid description of blessings and curses that await the Israelites depending on their adherence to the covenant with God. While the blessings are a testament to the promise of prosperity, the curses serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of disobedience. These ancient curses hold a timeless significance, echoing themes that resonate with contemporary challenges faced by humanity.

The chapter details a series of curses that will befall the Israelites if they deviate from their covenant with God. These curses encompass a wide array of calamities, from agricultural failures to social disintegration, and national defeat. The curses are meticulously outlined, creating a vivid and chilling depiction of the consequences of disobedience. This portion underscores the theological concept of Divine Justice, where actions have consequences that can impact individuals and communities alike.

As we examine the curses outlined in Parashat Ki Tavo through a modern lens, it becomes evident that many of these ancient warnings have contemporary parallels that are deeply intertwined with our actions and choices. The relevance of these curses to the challenges we face today is striking, underscoring the timeless wisdom of the Torah.

Modern-day curses and the Torah

Let’s explore some of the modern-day curses and how they can be avoided through responsible behavior and adherence to Torah teachings.

Environmental degradation and climate crisis : One of the curses in Parashat Ki Tavo warns of the land’s devastation due to disobedience. Today, we see environmental degradation on a global scale, driven by human activities such as deforestation, pollution, and overconsumption. The climate crisis poses a significant threat to future generations. However, Torah values advocate for responsible stewardship of the Earth, emphasizing the basic ethical principle of bal tashchit (do not destroy) and the importance of safeguarding God’s creation. By adopting sustainable practices and showing respect for the environment, we can mitigate this curse and ensure a healthier planet for ourselves and generations to come.

Traditionally, the curses in Parashat Ki Tavo are said quietly and quickly during the synagogue readings. This practice is rooted in an attempt to downplay the severity of the curses and avoid dwelling on the negative aspects. While this approach may have originated with good intentions, avoiding engagement with difficult passages can hinder a deeper understanding of the text’s message and its applicability to the human experience. By glossing over the curses, we risk missing out on the opportunity for self-reflection and growth that they offer.

The Holocaust stands as one of the darkest periods in human history, marked by unprecedented suffering and loss. In the aftermath of such horrors, the Sanzer Rebbe presented a perspective that advocated for a bold and unapologetic engagement with the curses in Parashat Ki Tavo.

He argued that after having lived through the worst curses in history, the Jewish people should not shy away from acknowledging the darkness and the potential consequences of human actions. Instead of reading the curses quietly, he urged the community to recite them aloud and boldly, recognizing that history had provided a new context through which to understand their gravity.

Parashat Ki Tavo’s curses carry significant weight in both historical and modern contexts. Their relevance extends beyond the supernatural and serves as a powerful reflection of the complex interplay between actions and consequences. While the traditional practice of reading the curses quietly may have been driven by a desire to avoid negativity, it risks diluting the potency of the message. The Sanzer Rebbe’s perspective reminds us that there are moments in history where confronting the darkness head-on is necessary for growth and understanding. By acknowledging the curses boldly, we honor the lessons of the past and confront the challenges of the present with courage and wisdom.

The writer, a rabbi, lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is co-founder of Techelet – Inspiring Judaism.