An urgent appeal from the United Nations in support of Omar Harfouch

Geneva – At the 54th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, during the 17th Meeting under Item 3, delegates expressed profound concern over the emerging human rights challenges in Lebanon.

Madam Vice President presided over the session where the agenda focused on the "Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to development."

One of the highlighted issues was the alleged misuse of military justice and instances where freedom of expression has been compromised. The case of Omar Harfoush, a Lebanese activist, took center stage. Harfoush, known for his advocacy against corruption, institutional reforms, women's rights, and environmental concerns, recently faced allegations of liaising with Israel supporters. The Lebanese authorities have since issued an arrest warrant against him on unspecified charges.

The delegates implored Lebanon to reevaluate its stance, urging the nation to strictly adhere to its international human rights commitments. The broader implication for activists and political dissidents within the country remains a pressing concern for international observers.

The Lebanese government has yet to respond to these allegations. As the international community awaits further developments, the situation in Lebanon underscores the importance of vigilance and commitment to human rights across the globe.