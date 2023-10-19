Hamas, Hezbollah jihadists' plot to take over the world - opinion

Governments must unite and rid the world of jihadism, which is the tool of global domination by radicals. The fight must start with the complete extermination of Hamas, Hezbollah, and every jihad-based group.

The world has lost millions of innocent humans from this brutality meted out to them by beasts who driven by greed have no regard for life.

The seven phases of al-Qaeda's plan

The 9/11 attack ushered in al-Qaeda’s long-term demonic nefarious agenda.

In his book Al-Zarqawi: The Second Generation of Al Qaeda, Jordanian journalist Fouad Hussein said al-Qaeda viewed its struggle as a long-term war with seven distinct phases.

Phase two was "Eye-Opening," which until 2006. Hussein said the terrorists hoped to make the "Western conspiracy" aware of the "jihadist community," as al-Qaeda continued to mold its secret battalions ready for battle.

Phase two was "Eye-Opening," which until 2006. Hussein said the terrorists hoped to make the "Western conspiracy" aware of the "jihadist community," as al-Qaeda continued to mold its secret battalions ready for battle.

Phase three, "Arising and Standing Up," was to last from 2007 to 2010, and was to be characterized by increasingly frequent attacks against secular Turkey and arch-enemy Israel.

Phase four, "Toppling the Regimes," between 2010 and 2013, was to see the downfall of hated Arab regimes, (Arab Spring) including Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Oil suppliers were to be attacked and the US economy targeted using cyberterrorism.

Phase five, "Declaration of Caliphate," was to be the point at which an Islamic state, or caliphate, was to be declared - between 2013 and 2016.

Phase six, from 2016 on, will be a period of "Total Confrontation." As soon as the caliphate is declared, the "jihadist army" will instigate the "fight between the believers and the non-believers" that was so often predicted by al-Qaeda's leader, Osama bin Laden.

Phase seven, the final stage, is described as "Definitive Victory."

Hussein wrote that in the terrorists' eyes, because the rest of the world will be so beaten down by the "one-and-a-half billion jihadists," the caliphate will undoubtedly succeed. This phase should be completed by 2020, although the war should not last longer than two years.

JIHAD is carried out in order to achieve the ultimate goal of establishing authority over the whole world. They believe and work to turn political systems into those based on radical teachings and nothing else.

The six types of jihad

They do so by means of jihad and as we have seen Israel and the world over has been subjected to all the six types of jihad.

The rampant and most visible one is the violent jihad, in which Hamas and other nefarious jihadist gangs have used violence via military-grade weapons to attempt to bring Israel into submission.

The second one is cultural jihad, which is most rampant in Europe and parts of Africa where they enforce Sharia culture and law on communities and even attempt to bear children with the female citizens of the host country without any promise of marriage, but lay a claim on the generation that the women bear. That generation is then radicalized.

The third one is academic jihad, in which jihadist scholars focus on replacement theories, twisted supposition, radical doctrines, misinformation campaigns, disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda. They use the academia to delegitimize Israel and Christianity.

The fourth one is financial jihad, in which they will colonize commerce and food production systems to collect taxes and will use force and propaganda to get grants and loans that will eventually finance jihad.

The last one is lawfare (Sharia), which they have used effectively to delegitimize Israel legally at the UN and AU by masking the truth with false accusations. A case in point is the Nakba narrative, which has blinded the UN to violate its own statutes of fairness and rationality.

What are the three stages of jihad?

Jihad has three stages:

1. Weakened stage:

This stage applies to radicals when they are a weak, small minority living in a non-radical society. At this stage, they submit to the law of the land but they work to increase their numbers (via mass immigration, including as refugees and high birth rates).

2. Preparation stage:

In this stage the radicals are a reasonably influential minority. Because their future goal is direct confrontation with the enemy (Christians/Jews), they make preparations in every area i.e. financial, physical, military, mental, etc.

3. Violent jihad stage:

In this stage the are a majority with strength, influence, and power. It then becomes every radical's duty at this stage to actively fight the enemy, overturning the systems in the non-radical country, and establishing jihadist authority.

The goal of Hamas, Hezbollah, their sponsors, and terrorist groups globally can be summarized as the attempt to establish its illegal supremacy and achieve full control of all socio-political aspects of the nation under the war of submission.

All nations must see this as a carefully thought-out established plan to subjugate freedoms, liberties, and sovereignties of nations.

The global call must be to destroy Hamas and resist jihadism for a peaceful world.

The writer is the Israel Allies Foundation Africa director.