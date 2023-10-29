Don't let the US take control of Israel's war against Hamas - opinion

Since the commencement of the war on October 7, 2023, Israel has enjoyed exceptional and unprecedented support from the United States. This support is evident through various means, including visits from US President Joe Biden, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the commander of the Central Command in the US military, the supply of weapons, a budget transfer of approximately 10 billion dollars (equivalent to roughly 63% of Israel’s total defense budget), the exercise of a veto in the UN Security Council, and more.

Israel should express gratitude to the American people and the US administration for their enduring and significant support. In reciprocation, Israel must remain open to accommodating specific requests from the American administration, including the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza (with the condition that it is directed solely to the southern Gaza Strip, facilitated through the Egyptian border).

Israel is keenly aware that to sustain the flow of security and political assistance from the United States, it is imperative to engage constructively with some of the American expectations and requirements.

Don't let Israel be seen as dependent on US aid and support

Nonetheless, Israel must avoid being regarded as an extension of the United States. Any perception of Israel’s dependency on American aid and support, especially in matters as significant as military involvement (such as sending aircraft carriers and armaments), would undermine Israel’s position. It could be exploited by Israel’s adversaries who assert that the nation is merely an American colony, and its survival hinges solely on American assistance. This perception could erode Israel’s deterrence power both regionally and on the global stage.

The direct involvement of the US secretary of state in the deliberations of Israel’s War Cabinet, the country’s paramount decision-making body where critical national choices are made, suggests that American engagement extends beyond diplomatic and foreign relations matters. It implies a level of interference in Israel’s domestic policy and even, potentially, a degree of influence on military strategy. US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Israel should, in conjunction with addressing specific American concerns on a temporary and limited basis, assert that it retains sole authority in determining the objectives and conduct of the war.

Additionally, Israel should emphasize to the American administration that the post-conflict situation in the Gaza Strip, following the defeat of Hamas and other terrorist organizations, will be exclusively guided by its national and security interests. This is imperative as any future resolution in Gaza significantly impacts the State of Israel and its citizens, especially those residing in southern regions. Israel must convey its commitment to preventing a return to past conditions, encompassing both political and military solutions. Advertisement

LOOKING AHEAD, it would be beneficial for Israel to formulate a clear policy for the period after the Gaza war and take concrete actions accordingly. It is crucial for Israel to proactively shape the post-war reality through political, diplomatic, and media initiatives, including efforts to influence public opinion.

While the conflict in Gaza persists, it’s reasonable to anticipate that American forces in the Middle East region will remain vulnerable to attacks from Shia militias, a situation that has already unfolded in recent days in both Syria and Iraq. Israel has the opportunity to capitalize on this situation to enhance regional deterrence, especially against Hezbollah, and to cultivate a strong image in the Middle East as a valuable partner to the United States, rather than being perceived as a burden or dependent on it.

Within this framework, it would be prudent for Israel to conduct joint and coordinated airstrikes with the American military against Shi’ite militia targets in Syria and potentially in Iraq. Furthermore, Israel and the United States can collaborate on cyberwarfare operations to discourage Iran and Hezbollah from becoming involved in any campaign against Israel.

Regarding the northern region, the United States has made discouraging statements concerning Hezbollah and Iran, with even President Biden weighing in. However, the American administration is cautious in stressing that there will be no deployment of US military forces in the conflict zone.

While this is understandable and not a necessity for Israel, it is crucial for Israel to exert pressure on the American administration to underscore the very real possibility of activating their air defense systems and aircraft carriers in the region in case Hezbollah initiates a conflict with Israel.

The writer has a PhD in political studies. He is a military strategy and national security expert, and a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and at the Israel Defense and Security Forum (Habithonistim).