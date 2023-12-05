The ridiculous US plan for ‘the day after’ - opinion

‘A revitalized Palestinian Authority” – that is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling it. His use of language is ethereal. At best, it means absolutely nothing. At worst, it means absolutely nothing.And yet, this new mantra has become “the plan,” as visualized by the United States of America under the leadership of President Joseph Biden, for “the day after” in Gaza and the West Bank.A revitalized PA, the day after the war between Israel and Hamas is over, would put the PA in charge. So, I ask, where’s the change, the improvement, the vision?Blinken did mention new and free elections and a free and independent press within the Palestinian Authority. In reality, it means putting current PA leadership right back in charge.While the US, accompanied by the international community, is quick to snap its fingers and come up with proposals with catchy names for the “situation” in Israel, the application and practical translation into reality of those proposals are as tangible as ether.Don’t just trust me; learn from recent history. In 1994, immediately on the heels of the much-heralded 1993 Oslo Accords, the Gaza-Jericho Agreement, also known as the 1994 Cairo Agreement, was signed. Its purpose was to establish the PA, which would govern Jericho and other Palestinian enclaves in the West Bank and parts of Gaza.The plan was to create a “new Palestinian” governing body and to sideline the old leadership, meaning Yasser Arafat. Instead, in Tunis, through Yasser Arafat’s cunning and political foresight, the Palestinian Central Council made the PA accountable to the Palestinian Executive Committee, aka Yasser Arafat. Simply put, Arafat became the leader of the new PA.So much for a “new Palestinian governing body.”Back to 2023: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamen Netanyahu has made it very clear that Abbas and the PA cannot be part of the rebuilding of Gaza. His statements are very explicit and understandable. As the prime minister has maintained over and over again, “There isn’t going to be in Gaza a civilian authority that teaches its children to hate Israel and to destroy Israel...“We can’t have [in Gaza] an authority that pays families of terrorists...and it can’t be an authority that the person who is heading it hasn’t condemned the October 7 massacre. There needs to be something different.” Clearly, Netanyahu is speaking about Mahmoud Abbas and the PA.So, while it is not quite clear what Blinken’s “revitalized PA” would be, we are beginning to see what it will not be. From Israel’s point of view, it will not be the Palestinian Authority.As for free elections, they are nothing more than another Western pipe dream. The West believes, once again, that they can just snap their fingers and voilà. The West, led by the United States, is so self-absorbed and cocky that they cannot understand that Democracy (with a capital D) is not just about elections. And even if it were, at this stage, it is impossible to safely actualize elections.Again, let history lead the way.
ON WEDNESDAY, January 25, 2006, Palestinian Legislative Elections, free elections, were held in the Palestinian Authority including Gaza. Out of the 132 seats in the Palestinian legislature, Hamas won 74, and Fatah (the PLO) won 45 – an overwhelming majority.