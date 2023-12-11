The consequences of accommodating antisemitism - opinion

Here’s a riddle. What’s the easiest way to avoid antisemitic confrontation, pro-Palestinian rallies, and the bullying of hate speech directed at Jews?

Simple answer: Just change your lifestyle to accommodate the haters.

Think it’s absurd? California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t. When faced with the possibility of protesters disrupting the 92nd annual California State Capital tree-lighting event, which was supposed to take place on December 6 in Sacramento, he instead opted to have a virtual lighting.

Never mind that it sent a message of victory to the Hamas cheerleaders, who not only can’t stomach a Hanukkah candle lighting but have also now succeeded in sidelining a traditional Christmas-associated event. All of this only reinforces the point that the hatred may start with Jews, but then it shifts over to Christians.

Hatred spreads to all

Having to barricade most of the capitol building’s west side lawn, where the tree is located, several signs were added, reading, “Keep out. No trespassing,” effectively guarding the site where a concert was also supposed to take place.

But why take chances? A spokesman for the governor said, “As we continue to see protests across the country, impacting the safety of events of all scales – and for the safety and security of all participating members and guests, including children and families – the ceremony this year will be virtual. The program is unchanged and viewers can tune in Wednesday evening to watch this year’s festivities.” Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, on Saturday. (credit: HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS)

As they say, there’s a lot to unpack in that statement. Notice how the word “safety” is used twice for emphasis, intentionally added by the word security. We’re only trying to protect you, the public, after all. Further invoking the labels of “children and families,” they appear to be so thoughtfully concerned over today’s most precious asset – the family unit. Advertisement

No better way to convince prospective attendees, most of whom would likely be families, than to let them know just how much they are thinking about their protection from these protesters who could get ugly, but that was the whole idea.

Protesters simply and cleverly applied a veiled threat, and it was enough to cave in and surrender without a fight. They didn’t even have to exert the slightest effort. But their immediate win has, undoubtedly, provided them with a new secret sauce as to how to apply pressure in the future – just make a threat.

It worked this time, and it’ll work next time – whether it’s a patriotic event, a religious-related tradition, or an honored commemoration. In 2023, everything is virtual, so why not a virtual protest threat?

Turns out that the power of fear is a great accommodator. It’s the reason why Jewish families are dismantling the mezuzahs on their doorposts. It’s the reason observant young men are ditching their kippahs when having to pass through protest-laden streets, and it’s the reason that both men and women are opting to put their Star of David necklaces back in their velvet-encased jewelry boxes.

Avoiding confrontation is the guise, and guarding one’s safety and security is the justification, but what is lost in the process? Has anyone figured out that life in hiding is not really worth living? Because that is exactly what these moves are meant to accomplish. Being Jewish will now have to be done in the safety of your own home and no longer in a public venue. Ushering in the celebration of the Christmas holidays will have to be done online to ensure your protection.

A familiar tactic

IF THIS sounds familiar, it should, because it was back in Medieval Spain and Portugal from 1391 to 1492 that Crypto Jews, better known as Conversos, Marranos, or Anusim, were forced to hide their identity, causing them to secretly celebrate their holidays and festivals within the confines of their homes, as they drew their curtains, lest anyone see. Have we actually gone back to those dark days when one’s religious practices were so hated and reviled that they could result in beheading or being burned alive?

WHILE YOU may think that it’s a great exaggeration to compare that period with today, maybe it is. But isn’t that where we’re headed if we continue to accommodate those who, under the pretext of sparing us harm, warn us that public acknowledgment of the season could bring about violence?

Countries have been willing to go to war and lose their sons and daughters over the privilege and God-given right to live openly and freely by expressing our cultural and religious traditions, celebrations, and observances. So why would we, as democratic societies that value liberty, capitulate to the dark forces of suppression and intimidation through the effective means of threat?

If anything, that should cause people, all the more, to spill out of their houses, into the public squares, taking their children and grandparents to stand tall and proud as a flag is raised or a Christmas tree or Hanukkiah is lit.

We are, clearly, in the throes of a battle for freedom, the likes of which we haven’t seen for centuries, and this is not the time to take a page out of Governor Newsom’s manual on pathetic cowardice, which he has exemplified. Giving into the bullies and tyrants – who would like nothing more than to browbeat us into submission – must never be done! Because theirs is a world free from religion, patriotism, virtuous tradition, and yes, the beloved family unit – all of which represent goodness, faith, hope, and humanity at its very best.

Newsom’s act has done nothing more than take us back in time to a period when one had to cower in fear just to light a candle. Among all the dishonorable things that he has done, including allowing homelessness, public drug use, and out-of-control crime to run rampant in his once idyllic state, this is perhaps the worst of all because he has sent a message that the light must be overshadowed by darkness.

We, too, can send a message. In fact, we must send a message, and that message is that we will not go backward in time. We will brave the darkness and go forward to ignite the light of our freedoms, because short of doing that, will allow another light to be ignited, but it will be one of hatred, animosity, and evil, extinguishing all that is good and decent in its wake.

The determination to live freely is a fight worth waging, and someone needs to make that clear to California’s governor, who will never placate or appease the mob by his virtual accommodation. The price of liberty is just too costly, paid for by the blood of honorable souls who didn’t die so that celebrations could be observed online.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.