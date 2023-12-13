My application to replace Claudine Gay - opinion

Massachusetts HallCambridge, MA 02138Office of Provost Alan M. GarberRe: Job Application – President

Dr. Garber, although the career section on the Harvard website has not been updated to reflect the pending departure of Dr. Gay, I am submitting my application for the position of president, Harvard University.

Among my dominant character traits is the ability to observe how other professionals perform and conclude how I can do better. This has been the case with several CEOs, with the engineer who defined the human interface on my cable box and even with the occasional government minister.

Specifically, regarding my application to replace Dr. Gay: As an engineer holding multiple patents and published papers in the field of microelectronics, I respect the value of facts and the need for clarity, accuracy, and truth in every aspect of my work.

As a business executive, I understand the need to align the investors with the mission, vision, values, and performance of the organization.

As a proud American, I am committed to free speech and inclusivity at every level of the organization, while maintaining a discourse that is sensitive to all cultures, religions, and orientations – both as individuals and groups. Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

I respect straight talk, and can give a clear answer

As a born and bred New Yorker, I respect straight talk. An answer of “yes” or “no” provides more information than a barely parsable pre-packaged response. Advertisement

As a Jew, I appreciate the foresight of my grandparents who fled Europe with the first calls for genocide, not waiting for that harassment to turn into conduct (the Holocaust).

As an Israeli parent, I see the motivation of our young men and women soldiers to create a better and peaceful region, where hateful speech will not need legal protection but will be rejected by accepted ethics and morals.

While I sincerely hope you will consider me for the position, I am sure Harvard University will find the person best suited to replace Dr. Gay.

Sincerely,

Elliot Cohen

The writer is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Ra’anana.