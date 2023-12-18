Amid Israel's ongoing war on Hamas, it is crucial to investigate and hold accountable the political, security, military, and intelligence officials responsible for the disastrous decisions that have been made.

Equally important is a thorough examination of the administrative and management failures that have resulted in Israeli civilians being mistreated since the October 7 massacre.

There is no denying that Israel was unprepared for a crisis, and it is evident that the performance of government ministers in various sectors - economy, labor, welfare, defense, media, and education - must be scrutinized. The inability and insensitivity displayed by the majority of government ministries and their staff in dealing with the families of hostages and ensuring Israelis are financially secure is unacceptable.

The incompetence in Israel's civil service

The serious and ongoing deficiencies and failures in the civil service has been a prominent issue in recent years, and it was predictable that these issues would eventually come to a head. It is not enough to simply raise awareness and draw alarming conclusions. Alongside criticisms and reactions, it is crucial to carefully assess the state of the country and adequately prepare for the future, taking into consideration both national and civil perspectives.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, it is essential to extract relevant successful principles, approaches, and strategies from other countries. These models can be adapted to suit the current Israeli reality.

Unfortunately, the Israeli media primarily focuses on the course of the war with Hamas and speculates about the aftermath, paying little attention to civilians and the immediate economic and social consequences faced by Israelis. Advertisement

Meeting the expectations and needs of the citizens during challenging times like war relies heavily on the professional collaboration between government ministries and various public bodies, ensuring effective coordination. It is regrettable that there is currently no one in the government to ensure this occurs and to prevent elected officials from prioritizing political interests and neglecting their obligations to the public.

The writer is a member of the board of the Ometz movement.