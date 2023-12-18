There's no denying Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's political acumen, even if his statesmanship appears petty and cynical. The minister tends to his flock, employing settlers to pressure Knesset members when the shepherd loses his way.

Despite branding Netanyahu a "lying son of a liar," Smotrich's blossoming friendship with the prime minister seems undeniable. Smotrich's son Ephraim even received honors at a recent cabinet meeting, basking in the light of Hanukkah's fifth candle. Such political alliances, however unconventional, seem to be gaining traction.

Smotrich's threat to draw conclusions if his stances on offsetting funds to the Palestinian Authority and restricting workers from the West Bank aren't accepted rings hollow, knowing he's unlikely to trigger elections. His positions sharply contrast with security establishment leaders who prioritize substantive discussions over political posturing.

In finance meetings, Smotrich cynically manipulated discussions to inflate budgets for pet projects, exemplified by Orit Struck's office. Netanyahu, seemingly indifferent, prioritizes maintaining unity within his coalition.

While Likud ministers are growing more vocal against Smotrich's tactics, some, like Nir Barkat, successfully challenge budgetary decisions. Former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein also adds his voice to the criticism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity Head Benny Gantz, October 12, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The Knesset's frustration peaks in labor committee discussions, where compensation for employers paying social supplements to reserve servants becomes a contentious issue. Amid threats to withhold budget votes, discontent within Likud intensifies.

The recently approved NIS 29 billion addition to the 2023 budget serves as a prelude to the 2024 budget battle. As questions abound, including potential disregard for Bank of Israel governor Prof. Amir Yaron's recommendations, the looming political landscape suggests a tumultuous road ahead. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Netanyahu maintains a façade of naivety in his political maneuvering

Netanyahu, seemingly unfazed by the chaos, maintains a façade of a young politician with idealistic goals. His focus on defeating Hamas, ending the war, and restoring settlements persists, regardless of the challenges.

Unlike the ill-fated Titanic captain, Netanyahu, despite crashing into political icebergs, seeks another chance to navigate the country. The peculiar "Full Right" coalition, involving Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and Orit Struck, continues to perplex even President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu's adeptness at pleasing diverse factions within the government showcases his political flexibility. Whether it's funds for the Palestinian Authority or work permits for Palestinian laborers, he navigates the complexities of a coalition where contradictions abound.

As Netanyahu delves into historical blame games, scrutinizing past Israeli failures, the political landscape remains uncertain. The hope that Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, can rise above political turmoil seems increasingly elusive.