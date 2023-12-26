The post-war plan for Gaza is quietly taking shape, with various parties secretly discussing a vision for "the day after" the war with Hamas ends. According to a report by Maariv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to take the final step towards regional peace deal.

Last week, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi wrote a column in the Saudi newspaper Elaph, outlining Israel's vision for the post-Hamas era. Hanegbi emphasized the need for a moderate Palestinian government and proposed working with international partners and regional actors, including the Gaza Strip's residents, to rebuild the region. He also expressed the importance of combining regional and international forces to create a new reality on the ground.

Simultaneously, French newspaper Le Monde published a Saudi plan for Gaza's future, which includes deporting Hamas's leaders to Algeria, a country with friendly ties to Iran and Qatar. An Arab Peace Force, consisting of units from Gulf countries and Egypt, would be deployed in Gaza, taking over civilian governance after Israeli forces withdraw. This force would establish a four-year transitional government of technocrats, leading to the eventual transfer of power to the Palestinian Authority.

The proposed plan also ensures that Israeli security forces have freedom of movement within the Gaza Strip, similar to Area B in the West Bank. This condition aims to end hostilities and pave the way for President Joe Biden's vision of a new Middle East.

Joe Biden's vision for a new Middle East and how Israel plays a role

Recently, Biden highlighted the potential positive impact of normalization between Israel and regional countries. He presented a plan that would establish a new trade corridor from the Indian Ocean to Dubai, bypassing the Suez Canal. This network of roads and trains, passing through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, would connect to the port of Haifa and Europe. Known as the "India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor" (IMEC), this project would transform global trade routes and potentially lead to formal recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia. An Israel Railways train. (credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

The ongoing regional conflict in Gaza has accelerated Biden's vision of a new Middle East, connecting India to Europe through the Persian Gulf, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel.

Israeli company Trucknet has developed an application that connects cargo needs with owners and transport companies. Last week saw the first overland transportation of goods on the "Land Bridge" route, connecting the United Arab Emirates to the ports of Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat. This collaboration streamlines transportation and optimizes trade along the route. Advertisement

Connecting sea and land trade routes establishes Israel as a key player in global trade. Furthermore, it may lead to formal recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia and the start of new friendly relations. The US-backed regional alliance offers an opportunity to rebuild partnerships, enhance economic ties, and provide alternative energy sources to Europe. This alternative energy pipeline could help Europe reduce dependence on Russian gas and strengthen its resilience against Russia, Iran, and China.

While Russia and Iran have signed a railway agreement to connect Asia and Europe, the US aims to counter this by promoting its own trade alliances. Biden's vision seeks to distance India from the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and establish a strategic alternative. This alternative route, as proposed during the G20 summit in India, aims to solidify India's position as a significant global player.

The ongoing war in Gaza has profound implications for the world, beyond our immediate region. It plays a crucial role in reshaping global power dynamics and creating new axes of influence. As the United States relinquishes its sole dominance, Israel's desire to be part of the US-established alliance requires adherence to the rules of the game and guarantees a seat at the decision-making table.

Dr. Kobby Barda is an expert in American political history and international relations, a senior researcher at the Haifa Incubator for the Study of Religions at the University of Haifa, and recipient of the "America Baby" scholarship.