Israel will seek to empower a moderate Palestinian entity to govern Gaza, Tzachi Hanegbi, The Head of the National Security Council of Israel, said in a Saudi editorial published Thursday.

Hanegbi’s column, which was published in Saudi newspaper Elaph, spoke in depth about the October 7th attacks and Israel’s plans for a post-war, post-Hamas Gaza Strip.

"Israel is aware of the desire of the international community to integrate the Palestinian Authority into the Gaza Strip the day after the fall of Hamas. We make it clear that for this to happen, the PA will have to undergo a fundamental reform," Hanegbi wrote.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich disagreed with the Security Council Head’s opinion: "This position does not represent the position of the Israeli government and the prime minister should call him to order. The Palestinian Authority is not the solution – it is a significant part of the problem." Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during a plenum session at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on December 3, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office rejected Smotritch's criticism of the article and clarified that Hanegbi was referring to the possibility of bringing an administration that does not support, promote, or advocate terrorism to rule over Gaza. “This is exactly what the Prime Minister said more than once, there is no change," Hanegbi declared.

"Unlike our enemies, we have no intention of hiding the truth, lying to ourselves and the world or pretending to mislead people… Our enemies are feeding you, men and women throughout the Arab world, with lies over and over again," Hanegbi wrote in the article. "They claim that Israel is committing genocide and harming innocent people. They even claim that there have never been tunnels for military purposes under hospitals, schools and civilian buildings.”

"Unfortunately, civilian casualties in the later stages of war cannot be avoided," Hanegbi conceded in the article. "However, Israel has done and is doing everything in its power to avoid harming innocent people," he explained.

"This war will be long, cruel and painful… and Israel will win," said Hanegbi.

“We have no other choice, and we will not compromise on the safety of our citizens. We will fight with courage and strength against all our enemies. Those who thought we were afraid were wrong... Our best sons and daughters are ready these days to sacrifice their lives for the security of their country out of absolute unity and solidarity.”

What happens after Hamas is removed from Gaza?

After explaining Israel’s stance regarding the latest war effort, Hanegbi pivoted to what the Israeli government and IDF see as the future of a demilitarized Gaza Strip.

“First and foremost it is important to create a better world for our children and the Palestinian children living in the Gaza Strip. They deserve to live a dignified life free without terror and fear of a brutal and bloodthirsty dictatorship," Hanegbi said.

“Together with the civilian and moderate forces in the Palestinian arena, the residents of Gaza, our partners in the international community, and the countries of the region, we will examine how to rebuild the strip… to create a new reality, a combination of regional and international forces will be necessary.”

"I want to make it clear that beyond the desire to ensure the security of our citizens, which we will no longer give up, Israel has no interest in controlling the affairs of the citizens in the Gaza Strip,” Hanegbi announced. “This will require a moderate Palestinian government – a body that enjoys broad popular support and legitimacy.”

“Israel is aware of the desire of the international community and Arab countries to integrate the Palestinian Authority the day after Hamas, and we make it clear that the matter will require a fundamental reform of the PA, which will have to focus on raising the younger generation in Gaza, Ramallah, Jenin, and Jericho under values ​​of moderation and tolerance and without inciting violence against Israel,” Hanegbi stated.

“In its current form, the Authority is having difficulty doing this, and it will require a lot of effort and assistance from the international community and the countries of the region. We are ready for this effort," concluded Hanegbi.