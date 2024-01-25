Germany is a genuine ally and we can’t take it for granted - opinion

In September, German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert came to the High Court hearing on the issue of the cancellation of the reasonableness clause.

“Something important for Israeli democracy is happening here, and we, the friends of Israel, are looking at the deliberation in the High Court with great interest today,” he said in Hebrew in a video he uploaded on X.

That gave former foreign minister Eli Cohen a reason to play law politics and protest the German Foreign Ministry’s “interference in Israel’s internal affairs.”

Minister Cohen failed to understand that Germany’s motivations vis-a-vis Israel are not interference, but real and multi-partisan concern over the future and the strength of the State of Israel. People attend the rally ''Against terror and antisemitism! Solidarity with Israel'' organised by Germany's Central Council of Jews, political parties, unions and civil society, at Brandenburg Gate, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE) If minister Cohen needed an explanation, it would be Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, a leader of the Green Party who provided him with the clearest and most unambiguous clarification, in a remarkable video of support that he published a few weeks after the outbreak of the war: “The phrase ‘Israel’s security is part of the German national ethos’ that chancellor Merkel declared in her speech in the Knesset (2008) has never been an empty statement and it must never become one. It means that Israel’s security is necessary for us as a country,” he said.

Over the past few months, we have received numerous reminders of Germany's commitment to the State of Israel.

Since the outbreak of the war, a series of German leaders have visited Israel, such as President Steinmeier, Chancellor Scholz from the Social Democratic SPD party, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who visited several times, and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, her partner in the leadership of the Alliance 90/The Greens party. THE GERMAN conviction that Israel’s security is part of its national ethos has also found active expression.

Seventy-nine years after the Holocaust, Germany is an ally. It has proved how much its moral debt to the Jewish people continues to be a tangible part of its foreign policy by joining as a third party to the lawsuit against Israel in The Hague, banning Hamas activity in the country, strengthening the strategic military alliance that includes the supply of submarines as well as other means of warfare and more.

Last week, Ambassador Seibert hosted the winners of a grant for young people who promote Israeli-German cooperation in the spirit of the vision of Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president. The Shimon Peres prize is awarded by the German Foreign Ministry and organized by the Future Forum Foundation. It was founded by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier when he was foreign minister. The ambassador also spoke at the Givat Haviva event on Jewish-Arab relations and stressed how important the issue of Israeli-German cooperation is for the German government.

Don't take Germany's support for granted

Yet, we must not take this German support for granted, considering it a “debt” that will never be paid off. The continued wallowing in the Gaza quagmire, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the reportedly high percentage of civilians among the victims, the refusal to officially discuss the future of Gaza and a comprehensive political solution, and the deterioration of the situation in the West Bank make it increasingly difficult to support Israel under the Netanyahu government. The German government faces internal and external constraints that do not make supporting Israel an easy task.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has resulted in the cessation of activity of Nord Stream, the gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, has foisted renewed energy deprivation upon Germany and thus increased its reliance on the Gulf countries, including Qatar. Germany has a large Muslim minority and at the same time is witnessing the rise of the extreme Right led by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party which is gaining momentum, recently crossing the 20% mark in the polls.

We must not forget that Germany is also the largest and most important country in the European Union. If Israel continues to ignore the calls to promote a deal that would include the return of the abductees alongside a ceasefire and continues to avoid dealing with the future of the Gaza Strip, Germany will find it increasingly difficult to stand up to most of the EU members.

Friendship is not one-sided. Germany stood by Israel’s side and continues to do so, but Israel must help Germany in this endeavor. The Germans learned from their experience both sides of the lesson of the Holocaust – the importance of a strong State of Israel that can defend itself, but also the importance of minority rights and the danger of nationalist extremism.

If Israeli policy continues to be one of expecting support without criticism, eventually the German government will also find it difficult to continue providing it. Internal polarization and energy and political needs may create a reality in which the German government will have to take a step back. Neither the Germans nor the Israelis want this to happen, but in order to prevent it, we must learn not only to preach but also to listen.

The writer is J Street Israel’s executive director, a board member of the Mitvim Institute, an adviser to the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, and a former Israeli diplomat.