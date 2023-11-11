A united front must be formed against Palestinian terrorism and all its sources of funding in Europe and abroad dried up, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers met as part of Baerbock's third visit to Israel since October 7, when Hamas launched a series of brutal attacks against the Jewish state, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds to use as hostages in Gaza.

"Support Israel so we can finish our job: Eradicating Hamas, freeing hostages"

"Israel will continue to fight Hamas until it poses no threat to Israeli citizens," Cohen said.

"Germany has stood by Israel since October 7 and expressed its commitment to Israel's security and its support for our right to defend ourselves. Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen speaks during a meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at UN headquarters in New York, US, October 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

"I asked my friend, the German foreign minister, to continue to support Israel to let us finish our job: Eradicating the terrorist regime of Hamas, which is worse than ISIS, and to see the safe return of the hostages."

He continued by calling on the international community to join forces to help free the hostages.