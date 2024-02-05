On October 7, a harrowing escalation unraveled in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, marked not only by a barrage of rockets from Gaza but also by a chilling ground assault. Convoys of Hamas terrorists, some reportedly employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), descended upon Israeli civilians, committing atrocities that defy description. This brutal onslaught laid bare the stark realities of a conflict often shrouded in rhetoric and political posturing.

The actions of these Hamas operatives, carrying out unspeakable acts against civilians, including women and girls, represent more than just a breach of peace; they are a flagrant violation of international norms and human rights. The alleged involvement of UNRWA employees in such acts is particularly egregious, undermining the fundamental principles of humanitarian aid and international cooperation.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, and other nations, has once again shown its willingness to jeopardize not only the security of Israel but also the welfare of the Palestinian people it claims to represent. These events challenge the global community to reassess its approach to entities that employ terror and violence under the guise of political struggle.

As this crisis unfolds, it is crucial to consider the wider implications of such actions for regional stability, humanitarian efforts, and the pursuit of a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel’s military response, while a subject of international scrutiny, fits within the paradigm of a nation exercising its right to self-defense. International law recognizes the legitimacy of such actions, especially in the face of persistent and direct threats. The safety of Israeli citizens, perpetually under the shadow of Hamas’s rockets and incendiary rhetoric, remains a non-negotiable aspect of any discourse on regional stability.

THIS COMPLEX tableau also casts a spotlight on UNRWA. Tasked with providing humanitarian aid in Gaza, recent allegations of its staff’s collusion with Hamas raise alarming questions. The integrity of humanitarian aid stands compromised when it potentially intersects with the operations of a terrorist organization. Until UNRWA can convincingly sever its ties with Hamas and bolster its vetting processes, the dilemma of funding such an entity remains a sticking point. The international community bears the responsibility of ensuring that aid does not inadvertently fuel the very conflict it seeks to alleviate. UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL Philippe Lazzarini attends the opening day of the Global Refugee Forum, in Geneva (credit: JEAN-GUY PYTHON/REUTERS)

UN Women’s latest statement, urging continued funding for UNRWA “no matter what,” is a stance that merits careful examination. While the humanitarian imperative to assist those in need is unquestionable, the assertion that funding should continue indiscriminately, regardless of potential misuse, is problematic. This perspective overlooks the critical issue of accountability in aid distribution and risks undermining the core mission of true humanitarianism. Advertisement

Humanitarian aid, at its core, is about alleviating suffering and upholding human dignity. However, when such aid is co-opted or misused by terrorist groups, it not only fails in its mission but also perpetuates the cycle of violence it seeks to mitigate. The allegations against UNRWA staff suggest that aid could be diverted to support Hamas’s operations, directly contravening the principles of impartiality and neutrality essential to humanitarian work. By potentially fueling the resources of a terrorist organization, the aid intended to help civilians could inadvertently contribute to their suffering.

This dilemma presents the critical challenge of how to deliver necessary aid while ensuring it does not bolster terrorist activities. The international community must confront this issue head-on, advocating for rigorous vetting and monitoring processes within UNRWA and similar organizations – UN Women in the lead. Transparency and accountability in aid distribution are not just administrative concerns; they are moral imperatives.

Moreover, the narrative that often portrays terrorist groups like Hamas as perpetual victims while ignoring their acts of terror and threats of annihilation, needs to be challenged. A stance that unconditionally supports funding organizations without addressing these critical concerns unwittingly contributes to this distorted narrative. Justice, in this context, demands a balanced approach that recognizes the rights and safety of all civilians, irrespective of their nationality or location.

The responsibilities of international bodies

WHILE THE humanitarian crisis in Gaza cannot be understated, the international community must not lose sight of the broader implications of funding organizations entangled with terrorist groups. It’s time to move beyond narratives that inadvertently support the very sources of conflict and suffering. The pursuit of justice and the protection of civilians require a nuanced approach, ensuring that humanitarian aid upholds its noble purpose without compromising the safety and security of the region.

In the middle of these geopolitical machinations, the civilians of Gaza and Israel continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. While the humanitarian crisis in Gaza necessitates urgent attention, this should not eclipse the rights and safety of Israeli civilians, including those still held captive by Hamas.

In this context, the stance of UN Women as a prominent arm of the United Nations tasked with championing gender equality and the empowerment of women requires critical examination. The mandate of UN Women is not only to promote women’s rights but also to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct and impartiality in its operations and advocacy. However, recent statements and actions suggest a lapse in this mandate.

UN Women’s call for uninterrupted funding to UNRWA, despite serious allegations of misconduct, indicates a possible deviation from the principles of impartiality and due diligence. This stance raises concerns about the organization’s commitment to ensuring that humanitarian aid is not misused or diverted, particularly in contexts where terrorist groups are known to operate. The integrity of humanitarian aid is compromised if it is channeled through entities that may be compromised or lack the necessary safeguards against exploitation by extremist elements.

It is crucial for UN Women to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to upholding the UN’s values, which include not only the protection of human rights but also the prevention of violence and the support for peace and security.

The international community looks to UN Women to set an example in ethical and impartial humanitarian advocacy. This includes a responsibility to rigorously scrutinize the entities it supports, ensuring that they adhere to the highest standards of transparency and do not inadvertently contribute to the perpetuation of conflict and suffering.

In cases where lapses are evident, as with the current situation involving UNRWA, it is incumbent upon UN Women to reassess its stance and take a firm position that aligns with its mandate and the broader objectives of peace, security, and human rights.

The engagement of the international community – and particularly organizations such as UN Women – with UNRWA and similar entities must be characterized by a relentless pursuit of impartiality, accountability, and ethical conduct. Failing to adhere to these standards not only betrays the trust of those they aim to serve but also risks exacerbating the very issues they seek to resolve.

Simultaneously, the legitimate security concerns of Israel must be given their due consideration. Only through such a balanced and comprehensive strategy can there be hope for a more stable and peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The writer is founder and director of Angle, the advocacy group which launched the #MeToo_Unless_Ur_A_Jew campaign.