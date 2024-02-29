The Nechama and Hatzalah humanitarian legacy for the IDF, Gazan civilians - opinion

The Moskowitz brothers, reservists in the Israel Defense Forces, have made a profound impact through their dedication to humanitarian aid with the founding of the Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel organization, a tribute to their mother, Nechama Moskowitz.

Operating from Ramat Gan, they have established a command center focused on gathering significant donations for both the IDF and civilians affected in Gaza and northern Israel. Their efforts have remarkably raised more than NIS 1m., providing crucial military and medical supplies to soldiers, aiding wounded civilians, and supporting families displaced by conflict. The organization has already assisted around 11,400 IDF soldiers and 2,300 displaced families.

Moshiko Moskowitz, from Mevaseret Zion, brings a wealth of experience in volunteering and emergency medical services. His previous roles include a senior position at United Hatzalah, where he was instrumental in advancing emergency medical legislation and initiatives in Israel.

Moshiko, who is serving in Gaza; his brother, Lt. Col. Shmulik Moskowitz, who serves in the Home Front Command; and Ido Hagag of the Hagag group, are creating an emergency standby squad in Kiryat Shmona. This initiative requires an investment exceeding NIS 100,000 to establish an effective rapid response unit that would deal with potential security threats in the northern city.

The brothers’ initiatives extend beyond financial aid and include advocacy and awareness campaigns. One campaign, led by Moshiko, involved a trip to Brazil with influential figures to highlight the adversities faced by communities near the Gaza border. Their international efforts have attracted further donations, including a notable contribution from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, supporting families from Gaza border communities and northern Israel. VOLUNTEERS WORK in a field near the border with the Gaza Strip. People of all stripes have come forward to organize volunteer efforts, including substituting as farmhands for foreign workers who fled the country, the writers point out. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

At a demonstration of global solidarity, participants in the Running for a Purpose fundraising event in Miami Beach waved Israeli flags and wore shirts commemorating the captives held by Hamas. The event highlighted the widespread international support for their cause.

Expanding its services

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel has expanded its services. Initially focusing on pandemic-related assistance, the organization now offers pre-hospital medical care and special ambulance services for those with severe illnesses. It also supports various municipal and governmental health initiatives.

The Moskowitz brothers’ efforts through the Nechama and Hatzalah for Israel organization have significantly bolstered the support system for the Israeli security forces and civilians impacted by conflict. Their work not only honors the memory of their mother, but also demonstrates a profound commitment to the welfare of their countrymen by embodying the spirit of community support and national service.

The writer is a seasoned author, skillfully crafting compelling copy for renowned brands such as STPL and Fuzzball.